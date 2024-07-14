https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/how-secret-service-failed-trump-and-why-responsibility-could-lie-with-top-dems-1119370306.html

How Secret Service Failed Trump and Why Responsibility Could Lie With Top Dems

Sputnik International

The US Secret Service has come under intense scrutiny for failing to prevent the attempted killing of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was injured at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13. The suspected gunman has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Bethel Park resident."He hit Trump's ear and is now confirmed to have killed two people. That is, at least, it seems to me that this criminal was not a professional, and he acted precisely from his own considerations, which will probably now be sorted out and discussed all over the world," the veteran suggested.Trump was about 135 meters from the rooftop where the culprit was found dead, NBC News found, based on an analysis of Google Earth images. The shooter reportedly used an AR-15 rifle which is mostly used in competitions and for hunting.According to open sources, the effective range of a standard AR-15 is up to 600 yards (548 m) whereas novices could demonstrate good performances and hit targets at a distance of 200 yards (182 m). A professional sniper armed with a high-precision long-range rifle typically operates at ranges between 600 and 1,200 meters.The Secret Service's conduct has been questioned by US law enforcement and intelligence experts amid reports that an eyewitness frantically drew the attention of the police to a person crawling onto a rooftop with a rifle during the rally.Speaking to the BBC, the witness described what appeared to be indifference and a lax attitude to a potential threat both from the police and Secret Service as he and his friends were "pointing" at the alleged shooter for "two or three minutes."People Responsible for Trump's Safety Dropped the BallIt appears that the people responsible for Trump’s safety dropped the ball, Alexey Filatov, retired lieutenant colonel of the Russian Federal Security Service and veteran counterterrorism specialist, told Sputnik, explaining that the former president's security was provided by three groups: his bodyguards, local police and the Secret Service.According to the expert, it seems that there was no proper communication between the groups, Filatov pointed out, adding that law enforcement and security personnel for some reason also failed to secure all nearby rooftops in the vicinity.He also expressed skepticism over the idea of some sort of conspiracy behind the Secret Service's lapses, explaining that even elite US security agencies are staffed with "ordinary people":Responsibility Could Lie With Democratic LeadershipThe overarching responsibility for the attempted assassination lies with the Democratic Party leadership and the Biden administration, according to Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy."The Democratic establishment… has been convincing American society over the last year and a half, at least, that Donald Trump's return to power would mean an end to American democracy and transformation of the United States into a fascist dictatorship, and that Donald Trump constitutes the major threat to the United States at large," Suslov told Sputnik.Suslov believes that the Secret Service's failure to protect the Republican frontrunner stems from the US establishment's hostility towards Trump, whose election odds are continuing to rise. He doesn't rule out that the special services' negligence to the emerging threat was deliberate.After the assassination attempt, Trump's electoral chances are likely to skyrocket whereas Biden's chances will decrease even more because more Americans will think that the former president is the victim of Team Biden's political persecution, Suslov concluded.

