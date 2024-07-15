https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/ukraine-loses-up-to-585-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-zapad-battlegroup-1119380484.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 585 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 585 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 585 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles," the ministry said. Russia’s Yug Battlegroup have repelled three Ukrainian attacks, making Kiev lose 540 soldiers, and the Tsentr Battlegroup have repelled six Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost up to 340 soldiers in battles, the ministry said. Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup, the ministry said.

