International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/ukraine-loses-up-to-585-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-zapad-battlegroup-1119380484.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 585 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup
Ukraine Loses Up to 585 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 585 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-07-15T13:33+0000
2024-07-15T15:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119273628_0:0:3301:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_102237ffd2c572158745c2e0e1ba1f0c.jpg
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 585 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles," the ministry said. Russia’s Yug Battlegroup have repelled three Ukrainian attacks, making Kiev lose 540 soldiers, and the Tsentr Battlegroup have repelled six Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost up to 340 soldiers in battles, the ministry said. Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/ukraine-loses-up-to-455-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-western-group---mod-1119008450.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119273628_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f23190e09219ac27714a44e4fa0330a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukrainian losses
russian special military operation, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, ukrainian losses

Ukraine Loses Up to 585 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup

13:33 GMT 15.07.2024 (Updated: 15:36 GMT 15.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman shoots a machine gun
A Russian serviceman shoots a machine gun - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 585 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 585 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles," the ministry said.
A serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 455 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia’s Zapad Group - MoD
18 June, 11:26 GMT
Russia’s Yug Battlegroup have repelled three Ukrainian attacks, making Kiev lose 540 soldiers, and the Tsentr Battlegroup have repelled six Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost up to 340 soldiers in battles, the ministry said.
Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала