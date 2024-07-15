International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/us-shipment-of-2000-pound-bombs-to-israel-remains-paused-under-review---state-dept-1119383561.html
US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.
US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.
Sputnik International
The United States still has a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel halted and under review, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
2024-07-15T18:57+0000
2024-07-15T18:57+0000
world
us
israel
bombs
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117646096_0:216:2000:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_f1fceb84d605cce44415a7bb1d8768d1.jpg
"There is no update with the delivery of that [batch of] 2,000 pound bombs, that shipment remains paused and under review," Miller said during a press briefing. US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit July 8-11 that he regrets not convincing Israel to scale back its military operation in the Gaza Strip earlier in the conflict. Biden further said he will continue to withhold US shipments of 2,000-pound bombs meant for Israel due to concerns that they will be used in densely populated areas in Gaza. The Biden administration has placed on temporary hold one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had requested.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/over-140-people-killed-by-israeli-strikes-in-gaza-strip-over-past-day---health-ministry-1119373178.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117646096_76:0:2000:1443_1920x0_80_0_0_657677738d688dff5ba0aabfa7f5db3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid to israel, us weapons for israel, us bombs for israel
us military aid to israel, us weapons for israel, us bombs for israel

US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.

18:57 GMT 15.07.2024
© AP Photo / MARKUS SCHREIBERAn Ordnance pushes a satellite-guided 2000 pound JDAM ( Joint Direct Attac Munitions) bomb in front of a F-14 Tomcat on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman prior to a strike against Iraq Friday, March 21, 2003
An Ordnance pushes a satellite-guided 2000 pound JDAM ( Joint Direct Attac Munitions) bomb in front of a F-14 Tomcat on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman prior to a strike against Iraq Friday, March 21, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
© AP Photo / MARKUS SCHREIBER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States still has a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel halted and under review, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
"There is no update with the delivery of that [batch of] 2,000 pound bombs, that shipment remains paused and under review," Miller said during a press briefing.
US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit July 8-11 that he regrets not convincing Israel to scale back its military operation in the Gaza Strip earlier in the conflict.
Biden further said he will continue to withhold US shipments of 2,000-pound bombs meant for Israel due to concerns that they will be used in densely populated areas in Gaza.
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on a U.N.-run school–turned-shelter that killed at least 16 in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 6, 2024, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
World
Over 140 People Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza Strip Over Past Day - Health Ministry
Yesterday, 14:30 GMT
The Biden administration has placed on temporary hold one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had requested.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала