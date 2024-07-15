https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/us-shipment-of-2000-pound-bombs-to-israel-remains-paused-under-review---state-dept-1119383561.html

US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.

US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.

Sputnik International

The United States still has a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel halted and under review, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

2024-07-15T18:57+0000

2024-07-15T18:57+0000

2024-07-15T18:57+0000

world

us

israel

bombs

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117646096_0:216:2000:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_f1fceb84d605cce44415a7bb1d8768d1.jpg

"There is no update with the delivery of that [batch of] 2,000 pound bombs, that shipment remains paused and under review," Miller said during a press briefing. US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit July 8-11 that he regrets not convincing Israel to scale back its military operation in the Gaza Strip earlier in the conflict. Biden further said he will continue to withhold US shipments of 2,000-pound bombs meant for Israel due to concerns that they will be used in densely populated areas in Gaza. The Biden administration has placed on temporary hold one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had requested.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/over-140-people-killed-by-israeli-strikes-in-gaza-strip-over-past-day---health-ministry-1119373178.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid to israel, us weapons for israel, us bombs for israel