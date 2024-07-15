https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/us-shipment-of-2000-pound-bombs-to-israel-remains-paused-under-review---state-dept-1119383561.html
US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.
US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.
Sputnik International
The United States still has a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel halted and under review, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
2024-07-15T18:57+0000
2024-07-15T18:57+0000
2024-07-15T18:57+0000
world
us
israel
bombs
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117646096_0:216:2000:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_f1fceb84d605cce44415a7bb1d8768d1.jpg
"There is no update with the delivery of that [batch of] 2,000 pound bombs, that shipment remains paused and under review," Miller said during a press briefing. US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit July 8-11 that he regrets not convincing Israel to scale back its military operation in the Gaza Strip earlier in the conflict. Biden further said he will continue to withhold US shipments of 2,000-pound bombs meant for Israel due to concerns that they will be used in densely populated areas in Gaza. The Biden administration has placed on temporary hold one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had requested.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240714/over-140-people-killed-by-israeli-strikes-in-gaza-strip-over-past-day---health-ministry-1119373178.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117646096_76:0:2000:1443_1920x0_80_0_0_657677738d688dff5ba0aabfa7f5db3a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us military aid to israel, us weapons for israel, us bombs for israel
us military aid to israel, us weapons for israel, us bombs for israel
US Shipment of 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel Remains Paused, Under Review - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States still has a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel halted and under review, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.
"There is no update with the delivery of that [batch of] 2,000 pound bombs, that shipment remains paused and under review," Miller said during a press briefing.
US President Joe Biden said during a press conference after the NATO summit July 8-11 that he regrets not convincing Israel to scale back its military operation in the Gaza Strip earlier in the conflict.
Biden further said he will continue to withhold US shipments of 2,000-pound bombs meant for Israel due to concerns that they will be used in densely populated areas in Gaza.
The Biden administration has placed on temporary hold one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had requested.