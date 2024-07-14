International
Over 140 People Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza Strip Over Past Day - Health Ministry
Over 140 People Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza Strip Over Past Day - Health Ministry
Over 140 people were killed and 400 were injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
2024-07-14T14:30+0000
2024-07-14T14:30+0000
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,584 since last October, while over 88,800 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
Over 140 People Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza Strip Over Past Day - Health Ministry

14:30 GMT 14.07.2024
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on a U.N.-run school–turned-shelter that killed at least 16 in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 6, 2024, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on a U.N.-run school–turned-shelter that killed at least 16 in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 6, 2024, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2024
© AP Photo / Saher Alghorra
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Over 140 people were killed and 400 were injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 38,584 since last October, while over 88,800 have been injured, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry's estimates.

"Over the past 24 hours the Israeli occupation has committed four mass murders of families in the Gaza Strip, 141 dead and 400 injured were taken to hospitals," the ministry said in a statement.

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
