Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian British-Made AS-90 Artillery

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Fighters from Russia's Yug Battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian artillery unit near the settlement of Ilyinka, as shown in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
2024-07-15T15:51+0000
2024-07-15T15:51+0000
The destroyed unit is identified as a British-made AS-90 self-propelled gun. The ministry also reported that Russian troops have improved their positions along the front line over the past day.
15:51 GMT 15.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 585 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's Zapad Battlegroup
13:33 GMT
