Fighters from Russia's Yug Battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian artillery unit near the settlement of Ilyinka, as shown in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The destroyed unit is identified as a British-made AS-90 self-propelled gun. The ministry also reported that Russian troops have improved their positions along the front line over the past day.
