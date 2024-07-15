https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/watch-russian-military-destroy-ukrainian-british-made-as-90-artillery-1119380802.html

Watch Russian Military Destroy Ukrainian British-Made AS-90 Artillery

Sputnik International

Fighters from Russia's Yug Battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian artillery unit near the settlement of Ilyinka, as shown in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The destroyed unit is identified as a British-made AS-90 self-propelled gun. The ministry also reported that Russian troops have improved their positions along the front line over the past day.

