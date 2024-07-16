International
US billionaire entrepreneur and X Corp. owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden would never agree to participate in a debate streamed live on X social media platform, with viewers being able to take part in it.
After a lackluster debate with US presidential candidate Donald Trump in June, some Democrats expressed concerns about Biden’s viability as a candidate and called on him to end his campaign afterward. Biden said he was ready for the second presidential debate slated for September 10. "Biden would never agree," Musk wrote in a comment on X in response to a post by user DogeDesigner, who said that there was "no point in having a controlled and censored debate on legacy media" and that "the debate should take place on X Spaces, as it’s the only platform where an unbiased public audience can participate in real-time." The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5.
Biden Would Never Agree to Debate on X With Live Audience Participation - Musk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur and X Corp. owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden would never agree to participate in a debate streamed live on X social media platform, with viewers being able to take part in it.
After a lackluster debate with US presidential candidate Donald Trump in June, some Democrats expressed concerns about Biden’s viability as a candidate and called on him to end his campaign afterward. Biden said he was ready for the second presidential debate slated for September 10.
"Biden would never agree," Musk wrote in a comment on X in response to a post by user DogeDesigner, who said that there was "no point in having a controlled and censored debate on legacy media" and that "the debate should take place on X Spaces, as it’s the only platform where an unbiased public audience can participate in real-time."
The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5.
