https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/biden-would-never-agree-to-debate-on-x-with-live-audience-participation---musk-1119388466.html

Biden Would Never Agree to Debate on X With Live Audience Participation - Musk

Biden Would Never Agree to Debate on X With Live Audience Participation - Musk

Sputnik International

US billionaire entrepreneur and X Corp. owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden would never agree to participate in a debate streamed live on X social media platform, with viewers being able to take part in it.

2024-07-16T10:24+0000

2024-07-16T10:24+0000

2024-07-16T10:24+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

elon musk

democrats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/06/1119263775_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf32845900146c2017271c4802405d0.jpg

After a lackluster debate with US presidential candidate Donald Trump in June, some Democrats expressed concerns about Biden’s viability as a candidate and called on him to end his campaign afterward. Biden said he was ready for the second presidential debate slated for September 10. "Biden would never agree," Musk wrote in a comment on X in response to a post by user DogeDesigner, who said that there was "no point in having a controlled and censored debate on legacy media" and that "the debate should take place on X Spaces, as it’s the only platform where an unbiased public audience can participate in real-time." The presidential election in the United States will take place on November 5.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/bidens-progressing-mental-decline-no-longer-secret-anymore-after-failed-debate-1119227214.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2024 us presidential elections, joe biden, elon musk, democrats, biden debates, biden twitter