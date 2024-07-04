https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/panicky-white-house-hits-post-debate-damage-control-button-as-80-of-voters-say-biden-too-old-1119238951.html

Panicky White House Hits Post-Debate Damage Control Button As 80% of Voters Say Biden 'Too Old'

80 percent of America's voters are insisting that Joe Biden is simply too old to run for a second term, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday.

President Biden and his allies have called all hands on deck to figure out a scheme to “rebuild confidence” in the 81-year-old leader's mental acuity, but it may be too late.That said, 80 percent of the nation’s voters are insisting that the Democrat is simply too old to run for a second term, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday. Furthermore, this figure has risen 7 points as compared to the Journal’s survey in February. The WSJ poll was conducted in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate against Trump - his first of the 2024 election cycle.The June 27 face-off turned out to be a huge flop for the 81-year-old contender. Biden’s performance was punctuated with cringeworthy freeze-ups and slip-ups, which sent Democrats into panic mode.Discussions on when Biden might hit the exit ramp and bow out due to medical reasons exploded across all corners of the US media landscape. Reports were also rampant that allies of the US Vice President were privately discussing scenarios of a Kamala Harris candidacy. First, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) urged Biden to drop out of the race on Tuesday, then Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), revealed in an MSNBC interview with he would back Harris if Biden stepped down.A Wednesday report in the New York Times added fuel to the fire by claiming that Biden told a close ally he is wondering whether or not to stay in the election race.As part of the scramble to undo the damage in the last 48 hours, Biden has:Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.), after speaking with Biden on Tuesday, said that the president was “determined to beat Donald Trump.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rushed to tell reporters on Wednesday that Joe Biden "is clear-eyed and he is staying in the race."But pressure is growing exponentially, with dozens of Democratic lawmakers reportedly mulling signing a letter demanding that Biden withdraw from the race, according to an unnamed senior party official.

