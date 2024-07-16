Brazil Summons Ambassador to Argentina Amid Tensions Between Heads of States

International
The Brazilian government summoned Ambassador to Argentina Julio Bitelli to look at the future of their bilateral relations amid tensions between Argentine President Javier Milei and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Nacion newspaper reported, citing sources in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.
The move was not linked to the authorities' desire to express their disagreement or lodge a protest with Argentina, the newspaper wrote. On the contrary, the idea was to "to look for spaces in which we can work, in which the conflict between Lula and Milei is not an obstacle," the newspaper quoted sources in Brasilia as saying. On July 7, Milei went to Brazil, where he gave a critical speech on socialism at a conservative event hosted by Lula's long-time rival, former President Jair Bolsonaro. This adds to the fact that Milei has more than once criticized Lula personally, calling him corrupted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government summoned Ambassador to Argentina Julio Bitelli to look at the future of their bilateral relations amid tensions between Argentine President Javier Milei and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Nacion newspaper reported, citing sources in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.
The move was not linked to the authorities' desire to express their disagreement or lodge a protest with Argentina, the newspaper wrote. On the contrary, the idea was to "to look for spaces in which we can work, in which the conflict between Lula and Milei is not an obstacle," the newspaper quoted sources in Brasilia as saying.
On July 7, Milei went to Brazil, where he gave a critical speech on socialism at a conservative event hosted by Lula's long-time rival, former President Jair Bolsonaro. This adds to the fact that Milei has more than once criticized Lula personally, calling him corrupted.
