Lula Confirms Brazil's Position on Ukraine Conflict in Conversation With Putin
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reiterated his country's position on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine involving both sides to the conflict.
"Lula reiterated his support for peace talks involving both sides of the conflict, according to a document signed by [Brazilian] presidential adviser Celso Amorim and [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi," the presidency said in a statement.The phone conversation was held at Putin’s initiative, who expressed solidarity with the victims of floods in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the statement said. The two presidents also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and multilateral governance, as well as BRICS New Development Bank head Dilma Rousseff’s visit to Russia for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira’s visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, it added.In May, China and Brazil issued the document "The Common Understandings Between China and Brazil on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" that advocates dialogue and negotiations as the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis and expresses support for an international peace conference, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine.
Lula Confirms Brazil's Position on Ukraine Conflict in Conversation With Putin
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Lula reiterated his country's position on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine involving both sides to the conflict, as set out in a joint Brazil-China document, the Brazilian presidency said.
"Lula reiterated his support for peace talks involving both sides of the conflict, according to a document signed by [Brazilian] presidential adviser Celso Amorim and [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi," the presidency said in a statement.
The phone conversation was held at Putin’s initiative, who expressed solidarity with the victims of floods in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the statement said.
The two presidents also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and multilateral governance, as well as BRICS New Development Bank head Dilma Rousseff’s visit to Russia for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira’s visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, it added.
In May, China and Brazil issued the document "The Common Understandings Between China and Brazil on Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" that advocates dialogue and negotiations as the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis and expresses support for an international peace conference, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine
