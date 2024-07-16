https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/eu-countries-eyeing-swedens-conscription-model-as-means-to-reinforce-troops-1119392189.html

EU Countries Eyeing Sweden's Conscription Model as Means to Reinforce Troops

EU Countries Eyeing Sweden's Conscription Model as Means to Reinforce Troops

Sputnik International

Sweden's conscription model has sparked interest in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as the three countries are seeking to strengthen their depleted ranks, Politico reported on Tuesday.

2024-07-16T14:54+0000

2024-07-16T14:54+0000

2024-07-16T14:54+0000

military

europe

sweden

germany

united kingdom (uk)

nato

conscription

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a64824d6ccb5d9a16a100dad227488fc.jpg

This year, conscription testing centers across Sweden will screen 110,000 male and female teenagers, with about a quarter of them expected to be called to take physical and mental exams, the report said. Then one-third of the most promising will reportedly be drafted to the country's military to serve for 9 to 15 months, regardless of their wishes. To sweeten the pill, Stockholm is running an information campaign emphasizing the benefits of military service for personal development and praising those who sacrifice their time to defend the country. Berlin, London and Amsterdam, among other major European capitals, have shown interest in this system, as conscription may be a viable option to ensure the continued growth of their military forces, the report said. In June, Germans Defense Minister Boris Pistorius proposed establishing selective military service for volunteers "as a first step" in Germany, after having visited one such Swedish center, Politico reported. In April, the Swedish government said that starting, from the fall of 2025, high school students in the country will study national defense and the role of NATO, including international military law as well as foreign and security policy in international relations. The Swedish Defense Ministry also said that it was necessary to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by increasing spending, the number of conscripts and air defense potential.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/europe-lacks-motivated-troops-free-money-and-defense-industry-to-create-own-army-1116763256.html

sweden

germany

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union (eu), sweden, swedish army, sweden armed forces, sweden's conscription model