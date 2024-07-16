https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/eu-countries-eyeing-swedens-conscription-model-as-means-to-reinforce-troops-1119392189.html
EU Countries Eyeing Sweden's Conscription Model as Means to Reinforce Troops
EU Countries Eyeing Sweden's Conscription Model as Means to Reinforce Troops
Sputnik International
Sweden's conscription model has sparked interest in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as the three countries are seeking to strengthen their depleted ranks, Politico reported on Tuesday.
2024-07-16T14:54+0000
2024-07-16T14:54+0000
2024-07-16T14:54+0000
military
europe
sweden
germany
united kingdom (uk)
nato
conscription
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_a64824d6ccb5d9a16a100dad227488fc.jpg
This year, conscription testing centers across Sweden will screen 110,000 male and female teenagers, with about a quarter of them expected to be called to take physical and mental exams, the report said. Then one-third of the most promising will reportedly be drafted to the country's military to serve for 9 to 15 months, regardless of their wishes. To sweeten the pill, Stockholm is running an information campaign emphasizing the benefits of military service for personal development and praising those who sacrifice their time to defend the country. Berlin, London and Amsterdam, among other major European capitals, have shown interest in this system, as conscription may be a viable option to ensure the continued growth of their military forces, the report said. In June, Germans Defense Minister Boris Pistorius proposed establishing selective military service for volunteers "as a first step" in Germany, after having visited one such Swedish center, Politico reported. In April, the Swedish government said that starting, from the fall of 2025, high school students in the country will study national defense and the role of NATO, including international military law as well as foreign and security policy in international relations. The Swedish Defense Ministry also said that it was necessary to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by increasing spending, the number of conscripts and air defense potential.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/europe-lacks-motivated-troops-free-money-and-defense-industry-to-create-own-army-1116763256.html
sweden
germany
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103824/81/1038248145_202:0:1951:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_a18c12a38395074ecf3e1cfcf37eb0fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
european union (eu), sweden, swedish army, sweden armed forces, sweden's conscription model
european union (eu), sweden, swedish army, sweden armed forces, sweden's conscription model
EU Countries Eyeing Sweden's Conscription Model as Means to Reinforce Troops
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden's conscription model has sparked interest in Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as the three countries are seeking to strengthen their depleted ranks, Politico reported on Tuesday.
This year, conscription testing centers across Sweden will screen 110,000 male and female teenagers, with about a quarter of them expected to be called to take physical and mental exams, the report said. Then one-third of the most promising will reportedly be drafted to the country's military to serve for 9 to 15 months, regardless of their wishes. To sweeten the pill, Stockholm is running an information campaign emphasizing the benefits of military service for personal development and praising those who sacrifice their time to defend the country.
Berlin
, London and Amsterdam, among other major European capitals, have shown interest in this system, as conscription may be a viable option to ensure the continued growth of their military forces, the report said.
In June, Germans Defense Minister Boris Pistorius proposed establishing selective military service for volunteers "as a first step" in Germany, after having visited one such Swedish center, Politico reported.
In April, the Swedish government said that starting, from the fall of 2025, high school students in the country will study national defense and the role of NATO
, including international military law as well as foreign and security policy in international relations. The Swedish Defense Ministry also said that it was necessary to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by increasing spending, the number of conscripts and air defense potential.