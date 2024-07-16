https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/everything-to-sabotage-the-negotiation-israels-smoke-and-mirrors-approach-to-ceasefire-talks-1119385336.html

'Everything to Sabotage the Negotiation': Israel's Smoke and Mirrors Approach to Ceasefire Talks

'Everything to Sabotage the Negotiation': Israel's Smoke and Mirrors Approach to Ceasefire Talks

On Monday, Magnier joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas which will likely reach its anniversary of a year in October.

In an article published on Sunday, the veteran Middle East War correspondent Elijah Magnier, reported on the recent speech made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following a hundred days of absence from the local press, the prime minister reaffirmed Israeli war efforts against Hamas and called for “absolute victory”, Magnier reported.On Monday, Magnier joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas which will likely reach its anniversary of a year in October. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached over 38,000, with the injury toll well over 88,000, the enclave’s health ministry said.“First of all, [Netanyahu] does not delegate any power to decision-making authority, like the head of the Moss, the head of the Shin Bet when they go to negotiate in Doha or in Cairo,” he added. “Secondly, when they return with a reasonable proposal from Hamas that Hamas agreed to more than once, then Netanyahu comes up with new ideas and blows everything up.”Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari openly admitted in late June that Hamas cannot be made to “vanish”, and the idea that it is “possible to destroy Hamas” is like “throwing sand in the eyes of the public”. Netanyahu’s office then corrected the spokesman’s remarks with a blunt response, saying that the IDF is still committed to their war goals of destroying Hamas.Sputnik’s Garland Nixon then commented that Israel has come to the conclusion that former president Donald Trump is likely to win the upcoming US presidential election. And because of this, their government has become more critical of Biden.“Not because Biden is withholding bombs from Netanyahu, because he has delivered more than 57,000 bombs to Israel and with help 3,500 of which 3,000 he has delivered after a few months,” he added. “But Israel is in a place where it has its own industry, an armament industry that is manufacturing bombs. So, at the end of the day, yes, Israel is using disproportionate firepower and this is why it needs a lot of bombs to drop on Gaza.”“So he has been extremely generous. The behavior of Netanyahu is only an intervention in the US elections because he wants a free hand and he wants a US president who will tell him exactly what Trump said - finish them off.”On Sunday, it was reported that the US launched “several rounds of strikes” on Yemen over the past few days in its war against the Houthis in the Red Sea. The report added that since the US and the UK began their bombing in Yemen in January, the Houthis have escalated their attacks on Israel-associated shipping and other commercial shipping. The Houthis have maintained that they will stop their attacks if there is a ceasefire in Gaza.“The US spokesperson at the White House and the State Department said there are too many civilians killed but nobody is effectively doing anything," he added. "Nothing so far has managed to stop the Israelis and make Netanyahu change his mind about his objective to destroy Gaza, to destroy the infrastructure, to destroy all the EU/UN institutions, to kill journalists - kill civilians, mainly." "But he's still facing a very harsh reaction from the resistance in Gaza and he's not managing to defeat them. So what he's doing is he's going [after] civilians and this is why the front from Lebanon is supporting the civilians of Gaza and will immediately stop the day Netanyahu ends this."

