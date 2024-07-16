https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/fascists-must-be-destroyed-kremlin-condemns-azov-battalions-brutal-execution-of-russian-pow-1119388651.html

Fascists Must Be Destroyed: Kremlin Condemns Azov Battalion's Brutal Execution of Russian PoW

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the shooting of a Russian serviceman by Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* was committed by fascists that must be destroyed.

On Monday, the Ukrainian Azov Battalion* posted a video in which a Russian serviceman was killed at close range. The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it is examining the details surrounding the shooting of a Russian soldier."The investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee will study... the circumstances of the shooting of a Russian serviceman," the statement said.The investigators will establish all the circumstances of the incident and the circle of persons involved in the crimes.There have been numerous videos posted online showing the abuse or execution of Russian soldiers. Additionally, returning prisoners of war have reported being tortured in Ukrainian captivity, including being shot in the legs during interrogations, having fingers cut off, and being beaten with rebar and electrocuted, according to the Investigative Committee's press service.The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the vast majority of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are beaten and denied contact with their families, with over half forced to appear in propaganda videos. Many return from captivity with injuries such as broken teeth, fractured bones, and other traumas.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia

