Fascists Must Be Destroyed: Kremlin Condemns Azov Battalion's Brutal Execution of Russian PoW
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the shooting of a Russian serviceman by Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* was committed by fascists that must be destroyed.
On Monday, the Ukrainian Azov Battalion* posted a video in which a Russian serviceman was killed at close range. The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it is examining the details surrounding the shooting of a Russian soldier."The investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee will study... the circumstances of the shooting of a Russian serviceman," the statement said.The investigators will establish all the circumstances of the incident and the circle of persons involved in the crimes.There have been numerous videos posted online showing the abuse or execution of Russian soldiers. Additionally, returning prisoners of war have reported being tortured in Ukrainian captivity, including being shot in the legs during interrogations, having fingers cut off, and being beaten with rebar and electrocuted, according to the Investigative Committee's press service.The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the vast majority of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are beaten and denied contact with their families, with over half forced to appear in propaganda videos. Many return from captivity with injuries such as broken teeth, fractured bones, and other traumas.* Terrorist organization banned in Russia
09:29 GMT 16.07.2024 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 16.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the shooting of a Russian serviceman by Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* was committed by fascists that must be destroyed.
On Monday, the Ukrainian Azov Battalion
* posted a video in which a Russian serviceman was killed at close range.
A video shows footage from an action camera mounted on a militant's helmet. As he walks through a trench, he encounters a wounded Russian soldier sitting unarmed on the ground, unable to offer any resistance. The militant opens fire on him despite having enough time to realize that the prisoner posed no threat. The Azov* member yells curses at the Russian and fires several more shots to ensure he is dead. Other militants communicating with him via radio supported his actions.
"Fascists are fascists, they must be destroyed," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Investigative Committee stated that it is examining the details surrounding the shooting of a Russian soldier
.
"The investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee will study... the circumstances of the shooting of a Russian serviceman," the statement said.
The investigators will establish all the circumstances of the incident and the circle of persons involved in the crimes.
There have been numerous videos posted online showing the abuse or execution of Russian soldiers. Additionally, returning prisoners of war have reported being tortured in Ukrainian captivity, including being shot in the legs during interrogations, having fingers cut off, and being beaten with rebar and electrocuted, according to the Investigative Committee's press service.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the vast majority of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are beaten and denied contact with their families, with over half forced to appear in propaganda videos. Many return from captivity with injuries such as broken teeth, fractured bones, and other traumas.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia