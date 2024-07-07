https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/ridiculous-moscow-slams-us-reaction-to-report-about-foreign-mercs-killing-russian-pows-in-ukraine-1119268318.html

‘Ridiculous’: Moscow Slams US Reaction to Report About Foreign Mercs Killing Russian PoWs in Ukraine

Commenting on The New York Times (NYT) report about a wounded Russian PoW in need of medical aid who was killed by pro-Ukrainian mercenaries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow has consistently given proof about Kiev’s atrocities against the Donbass population and Russian PoWs.

Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing Caspar Grosse, a medic with the so-called international "volunteer unit" Chosen in Ukraine (mercenaries acting in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces), that pro-Kiev militants had brutally killed a Russian prisoner who had asked for medical assistance.Besides, Grosse admitted that this was not the only case of brutality by pro-Kiev fighters and mercenaries in the combat zone. He also told how one of the Chosen mercenaries threw a grenade at a captured Russian soldier.The spokeswoman noted that all atrocities of the Kiev regime have long been known. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly submitted reports on human rights violations, the same documents were distributed at the UN Security Council, but the American media did everything to ignore this information.“These are open facts that American journalists do not say a word about,” she added.“All data cited by the newspaper will be verified and analyzed, and law enforcement agencies will conduct appropriate investigations ... Moscow will demand that international organizations that have their representatives on the Ukrainian side verify the published information,” Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik on Saturday.He also emphasized that the Kiev regime will be held accountable for every confirmed case of torture.The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has earlier reported on eliminating mercenaries from US, UK, Georgia and other countries, and it regularly shares data on Russian troops hitting deployment points of foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side.The ministry has also repeatedly warned foreign citizens against travelling to Ukraine and stressed that mercenaries do not fall under the international humanitarian law and are not entitled to the prisoner of war status.

