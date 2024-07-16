https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/imf-delegation-arrives-in-ukraine-to-discuss-taxation-currency-tranche-1119390259.html

IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche

A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to discuss taxation and another currency tranche, Vahram Stepanyan, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine, said.

"An IMF team led by Gavin Gray begins meetings in Kiev today [on Tuesday] with Ukrainian authorities and other partners. Discussions will focus on the government's fiscal plans for the second half of this year and the medium term," Ukrainian news agency UNN quoted Stepanyan as saying. On Monday, the chairman of the Ukraine parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said earlier that the Ukrainian budget for 2024 has a deficit amounting to $9.8-$12.3 billion. On June 23, media reported that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry was preparing a bill to increase military tax from 1.5% to 5%, to subject private entrepreneurs to it and to increase value-added tax.

