https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/imf-delegation-arrives-in-ukraine-to-discuss-taxation-currency-tranche-1119390259.html
IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche
IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche
Sputnik International
A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to discuss taxation and another currency tranche, Vahram Stepanyan, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine, said.
2024-07-16T12:04+0000
2024-07-16T12:04+0000
2024-07-16T12:04+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
imf
international monetary fund
ukrainian finance ministry
ukrainian economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102439/19/1024391936_0:133:3001:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_2e63165450520068cf99df52e9d6fd5a.jpg
"An IMF team led by Gavin Gray begins meetings in Kiev today [on Tuesday] with Ukrainian authorities and other partners. Discussions will focus on the government's fiscal plans for the second half of this year and the medium term," Ukrainian news agency UNN quoted Stepanyan as saying. On Monday, the chairman of the Ukraine parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said earlier that the Ukrainian budget for 2024 has a deficit amounting to $9.8-$12.3 billion. On June 23, media reported that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry was preparing a bill to increase military tax from 1.5% to 5%, to subject private entrepreneurs to it and to increase value-added tax.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/household-electricity-bills-up-by-nearly-70-in-ukraine-in-annual-terms--1118539630.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102439/19/1024391936_0:0:2733:2049_1920x0_80_0_0_94f5979614a2360fc354fc8f3af84b1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian economy, ukraine crisis, ukraine deficit, ukraine tax increase, ukraine recession
ukrainian economy, ukraine crisis, ukraine deficit, ukraine tax increase, ukraine recession
IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to discuss taxation and another currency tranche, Vahram Stepanyan, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine, said.
"An IMF team led by Gavin Gray begins meetings in Kiev today [on Tuesday] with Ukrainian authorities and other partners. Discussions will focus on the government's fiscal plans for the second half of this year and the medium term," Ukrainian news agency UNN quoted Stepanyan as saying.
On Monday, the chairman of the Ukraine parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said earlier that the Ukrainian budget for 2024 has a deficit amounting
to $9.8-$12.3 billion.
On June 23, media reported that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry was preparing a bill to increase military tax from 1.5% to 5%, to subject private entrepreneurs to it and to increase value-added tax.