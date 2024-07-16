International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/imf-delegation-arrives-in-ukraine-to-discuss-taxation-currency-tranche-1119390259.html
IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche
IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche
Sputnik International
A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to discuss taxation and another currency tranche, Vahram Stepanyan, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine, said.
2024-07-16T12:04+0000
2024-07-16T12:04+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
imf
international monetary fund
ukrainian finance ministry
ukrainian economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102439/19/1024391936_0:133:3001:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_2e63165450520068cf99df52e9d6fd5a.jpg
"An IMF team led by Gavin Gray begins meetings in Kiev today [on Tuesday] with Ukrainian authorities and other partners. Discussions will focus on the government's fiscal plans for the second half of this year and the medium term," Ukrainian news agency UNN quoted Stepanyan as saying. On Monday, the chairman of the Ukraine parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said earlier that the Ukrainian budget for 2024 has a deficit amounting to $9.8-$12.3 billion. On June 23, media reported that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry was preparing a bill to increase military tax from 1.5% to 5%, to subject private entrepreneurs to it and to increase value-added tax.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/household-electricity-bills-up-by-nearly-70-in-ukraine-in-annual-terms--1118539630.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102439/19/1024391936_0:0:2733:2049_1920x0_80_0_0_94f5979614a2360fc354fc8f3af84b1c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian economy, ukraine crisis, ukraine deficit, ukraine tax increase, ukraine recession
ukrainian economy, ukraine crisis, ukraine deficit, ukraine tax increase, ukraine recession

IMF Delegation Arrives in Ukraine to Discuss Taxation, Currency Tranche

12:04 GMT 16.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen on a headquarters building in Washington
The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen on a headquarters building in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kiev on Tuesday to discuss taxation and another currency tranche, Vahram Stepanyan, the head of the IMF office in Ukraine, said.
"An IMF team led by Gavin Gray begins meetings in Kiev today [on Tuesday] with Ukrainian authorities and other partners. Discussions will focus on the government's fiscal plans for the second half of this year and the medium term," Ukrainian news agency UNN quoted Stepanyan as saying.
Electricity supplies - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
World
Household Electricity Bills Up by Nearly 70% in Ukraine in Annual Terms
20 May, 11:07 GMT
On Monday, the chairman of the Ukraine parliament's budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said earlier that the Ukrainian budget for 2024 has a deficit amounting to $9.8-$12.3 billion.
On June 23, media reported that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry was preparing a bill to increase military tax from 1.5% to 5%, to subject private entrepreneurs to it and to increase value-added tax.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала