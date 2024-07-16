India Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Zelensky's Remarks on Modi's Russia Trip

International
The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador in New Delhi Oleksandr Polishchuk in connection with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Zelensky criticized the meeting by saying that it was a "devastating blow to peace efforts," the newspaper wrote. Afterward, India also postponed a meeting of the two countries' working group on culture, the newspaper added, citing sources. Last week, Modi paid an official visit to Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide spectrum of issues, including settling the conflict in Ukraine. Following the meeting between Putin and Modi, the leaders adopted a joint statement where they strongly emphasized the need for a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine via diplomacy and dialogue.
07:49 GMT 16.07.2024 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 16.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador in New Delhi Oleksandr Polishchuk in connection with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Zelensky criticized the meeting by saying that it was a "devastating blow to peace efforts," the newspaper wrote.
Afterward, India also postponed a meeting of the two countries' working group on culture, the newspaper added, citing sources.
Last week, Modi paid an official visit to Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide spectrum of issues, including settling the conflict in Ukraine. Following the meeting between Putin and Modi, the leaders adopted a joint statement where they strongly emphasized the need for a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine via diplomacy and dialogue.
