https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/india-summons-ukrainian-ambassador-over-zelenskys-remarks-on-modis-russia-trip-1119389733.html

India Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Zelensky's Remarks on Modi's Russia Trip

India Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Zelensky's Remarks on Modi's Russia Trip

Sputnik International

The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador in New Delhi Oleksandr Polishchuk in connection with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

2024-07-16T07:49+0000

2024-07-16T07:49+0000

2024-07-16T11:01+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

vladimir putin

narendra modi

ukraine

russia

new delhi

indian foreign ministry

india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389572_0:74:2983:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_6d5e28cac352940529808a4a5131510c.jpg

Zelensky criticized the meeting by saying that it was a "devastating blow to peace efforts," the newspaper wrote. Afterward, India also postponed a meeting of the two countries' working group on culture, the newspaper added, citing sources. Last week, Modi paid an official visit to Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide spectrum of issues, including settling the conflict in Ukraine. Following the meeting between Putin and Modi, the leaders adopted a joint statement where they strongly emphasized the need for a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine via diplomacy and dialogue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/putin-thanks-modi-for-efforts-towards-peaceful-resolution-of-ukrainian-crisis-1119309148.html

ukraine

russia

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, narendra modi, modi in russia, modi in moscow, modi meets putin, ukraine