Putin Thanks Modi for Efforts Towards Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards resolving the Ukrainian crisis peacefully.

"I appreciate the attention you give to the most pressing issues," Putin said during a meeting with Modi. "This includes your attempts to find some paths towards resolving the Ukrainian crisis, primarily through peaceful means." India is ready to help the peace process in Ukraine, Modi assured Putin during the meeting. "We are ready for any assistance," he said.The Indian PM added that "peace is necessary for the bright future of our generations, therefore, we think that war will not decide, no solution can be [sought] through war."Modi also said he hade discussed Ukraine with Putin on Monday evening, and they exchanged opinions "in this vein."During an informal meeting on Monday the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues. "We had the opportunity yesterday to talk informally about almost all issues," Putin said at the meeting with Modi in the Kremlin on Tuesday.The Indian PM is on an official visit to Russia from July 8 to 9, marking his first trip to the country in five years. On Monday, the leaders had already held informal talks at the Russian leader's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.Russia and India enjoy a close strategic relationship, and the two countries are linked by friendship, Putin stressed during the meeting."Our countries have a very long-standing friendship, good relations that have been established for decades, and this year we celebrate 77 years of establishing diplomatic relations," he said. "Today our relations have the character of a special privileged strategic partnership."Russia and India are constantly in contact, Putin added.Russia-India trade jumped by 20 percent in the first quarter of 2024 alone."Last year, trade increased by 60 percent, or even more, by 66 percent. In the first quarter of this year, it grew by another 20 percent", Putin said.Putin and Modi visited Moscow's Atomic Energy Pavilion at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). Putin said uranium was the most in-demand energy-related raw material.Russian nuclear technologies ensure the industry's ability to create composite materials that are used for both civilian and military purposes, Putin said. Russian-made energy storage devices are of equal importance, he added.Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, said the West was increasing purchases of Russian uranium despite limiting opportunities for cooperation between Russia and other countries.Putin also invited the Indian prime minister to attend the next BRICS summit, which will take place in the Russian city of Kazan in the autumn."Dear Mister Prime Minister, we will be happy to see you in Kazan this fall at the BRICS summit," Putin told Modi.

