NATO's Military Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Aims to Disrupt ASEAN Structure - Lavrov

NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Asia-Pacific region to undermine the existing architecture centered around ASEAN, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
He highlighted the statements of NATO leaders about the alliance's leading role in the Asia-Pacific region and its spreading dominance there.According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the US and its allies are forming new military blocs in the region, such as AUKUS, which brings together Australia, the UK and the US.
He highlighted the statements of NATO leaders about the alliance's leading role in the Asia-Pacific
region and its spreading dominance there.
"NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Pacific region with an obvious goal: to undermine the ASEAN-centric architecture, which has been built over many decades based on principles of equality, mutual interest, and consensus," Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting.
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the US and its allies are forming new military blocs in the region, such as AUKUS
, which brings together Australia, the UK and the US.