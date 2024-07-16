International
NATO's Military Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Aims to Disrupt ASEAN Structure - Lavrov
NATO's Military Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Aims to Disrupt ASEAN Structure - Lavrov
NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Asia-Pacific region to undermine the existing architecture centered around ASEAN, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
He highlighted the statements of NATO leaders about the alliance's leading role in the Asia-Pacific region and its spreading dominance there.According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the US and its allies are forming new military blocs in the region, such as AUKUS, which brings together Australia, the UK and the US.
15:07 GMT 16.07.2024
He highlighted the statements of NATO leaders about the alliance's leading role in the Asia-Pacific region and its spreading dominance there.
"NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Pacific region with an obvious goal: to undermine the ASEAN-centric architecture, which has been built over many decades based on principles of equality, mutual interest, and consensus," Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting.
Asia
Asia Remembers NATO's Colonial Past, Doesn't Want Bloc Powers Back in Region
14 December 2023, 18:12 GMT
14 December 2023, 18:12 GMT
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the US and its allies are forming new military blocs in the region, such as AUKUS, which brings together Australia, the UK and the US.
