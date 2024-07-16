https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/natos-military-expansion-into-asia-pacific-aims-to-disrupt-asean-structure---lavrov-1119392320.html

NATO's Military Expansion Into Asia-Pacific Aims to Disrupt ASEAN Structure - Lavrov

NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Asia-Pacific region to undermine the existing architecture centered around ASEAN, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He highlighted the statements of NATO leaders about the alliance's leading role in the Asia-Pacific region and its spreading dominance there.According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the US and its allies are forming new military blocs in the region, such as AUKUS, which brings together Australia, the UK and the US.

