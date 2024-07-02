International
NATO Should Not Harm Asia-Pacific Region - Chinese Foreign Ministry
NATO Should Not Harm Asia-Pacific Region - Chinese Foreign Ministry
NATO has already made a mess in Europe, so the alliance should not harm the Asia-Pacific region either, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"NATO has already made a mess in Europe, it should not harm the Asia-Pacific region either," the ministry said. Stoltenberg openly stated that the alliance's promotion in the Asia-Pacific is designed to put pressure on China, to which Beijing protests, the ministry said. Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri that China is responsible for the incitement to the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Russia is producing missiles and drones with the support of advanced technology imported from China, which makes Beijing accountable for instigating the conflict, Stoltenberg said.
NATO Should Not Harm Asia-Pacific Region - Chinese Foreign Ministry

11:34 GMT 02.07.2024
Giant circular NATO logo erected at the Kuçova airbase for a ceremony dedicated to the base's reopening after renovations, Monday, March 4, 2024.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - NATO has already made a mess in Europe, so the alliance should not harm the Asia-Pacific region either, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"NATO has already made a mess in Europe, it should not harm the Asia-Pacific region either," the ministry said.
Stoltenberg openly stated that the alliance's promotion in the Asia-Pacific is designed to put pressure on China, to which Beijing protests, the ministry said.
"NATO Secretary General openly stated that NATO's eastward advance into the Asia-Pacific region is designed to put pressure on China, this reflects the consistent Cold War mentality [of the alliance], the intention to create tension, provoke confrontation, undermine regional peace and stability," the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told told Japanese newspaper Yomiuri that China is responsible for the incitement to the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Russia is producing missiles and drones with the support of advanced technology imported from China, which makes Beijing accountable for instigating the conflict, Stoltenberg said.
