Russian Navy Holds Live-Fire Exercises Near Coast of Sevastopol

The Russian Navy is holding live-fire exercises off the coast of the city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Tuesday.

"Tentatively from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. [from 07:00 to 11:00 GMT] on the outer stead in the area of Kozacha bay the fleet will conduct training with firing from various types of arms," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. He added that everything was calm in the city during the drills.

