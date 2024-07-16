https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/sister-of-north-korean-leader-warns-of-dear-price-for-sending-balloons-from-south-1119389326.html

Sister of North Korean Leader Warns of 'Dear Price' for Sending Balloons From South

Sister of North Korean Leader Warns of 'Dear Price' for Sending Balloons From South

Sputnik International

North Korean defectors in South Korea will face grave consequences if they continue to send leaflet-carrying balloons into the North's territory, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Tuesday.

2024-07-16T08:08+0000

2024-07-16T08:08+0000

2024-07-16T10:49+0000

asia

north korea

pyongyang

south korea

kim jong un

korean central news agency (kcna)

kim yo jong

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_21d19fe793ceb7e026f3e182365a504d.jpg

A total of 29 large balloons were spotted in the border areas and in some regions deep into North Korea on Tuesday, she said in a statement, adding that relevant authorities were conducting searches, removing the fallen objects and burning them. This is the latest event in the series of inter-Korean balloon exchanges. Kim Jong Un has previously warned against such actions by the defectors, citing a possible "very high price" for Seoul's sending of balloons over the border. On Monday, the South Korean military said that Pyongyang would be held accountable for any damage caused by trash-carrying balloons flown south in response to propaganda leaflets launched toward the North. A group of North Korean defectors in the South sent 20 large air balloons carrying 300,000 anti-Pyongyang leaflets, USB drives and one-dollar bills over to the North in mid-June. Kim Yo Jong warned that such actions would not go unanswered. North Korea said it sent 3,500 air balloons carrying 15 tonnes of trash south. The South Korean military said it would resume military activities in the demilitarized border zone and on the islands near North Korea, reversing the commitments made in an inter-Korean military pact. South Korea resumed propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers along the border with North Korea in response to Pyongyang sending trash-filled balloons into the South for the first time since 2016,. North Korea has retaliated by sending an additional batch of balloons.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/koreas-ballooning-escalation-stops-for-now-1118750163.html

north korea

pyongyang

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, south korea, kim yo jong, kim jong un