Unfair & Biased: North Korea's Kim Yo-Jong Blasts UNSC Over ICBM Launch Meeting
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has criticized the UNSC for convening a meeting to discuss North Korea's recent test launch of an ICBM.
In a statement, Kim expressed her "strong displeasure" at the UNSC's actions, describing the meeting as unfair and biased. She argued the ICBM test was a legitimate exercise of self-defense in response to the United States' continued hostile policies towards North Korea, doubling down on her country's right to develop new ICBM technology.

UNSC resolutions prohibit North Korea from conducting missile launches using ballistic missile technology.

In response to the launch, the United States and nine other countries issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's actions during a UN press event. However, North Korea's ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, made a rare appearance at the UNSC meeting to defend the test.

Kim Yo-jong also issued a warning, stating that North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear deterrence until the United States abandons its hostile policy towards Pyongyang. She cautioned that the consequences for the US could be severe, without providing specific details.

The prominent figure went on to state that North Korea's response to US efforts to enhance its strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula would become even more unrestrained.
korean peninsula
koreas
pyongyang
Earlier this week, North Korea prompted outrage after carrying out its first missile test in nearly a month. At the time, it was reported the long-range projectile flew for just over an hour and a distance of about 1,000 at an altitude of some 6,000 kilometers.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for convening a meeting to discuss North Korea's recent test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
In a statement, Kim expressed her "strong displeasure" at the UNSC's actions, describing the meeting as unfair and biased. She argued the ICBM test was a legitimate exercise of self-defense in response to the United States' continued hostile policies towards North Korea, doubling down on her country's right to develop new ICBM technology.
"No one has any justification for slandering the DPRK's launch of new-type ICBM," Kim said.
UNSC resolutions prohibit North Korea from conducting missile launches using ballistic missile technology.
In response to the launch
, the United States and nine other countries issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's actions during a UN press event. However, North Korea's ambassador to the UN, Kim Song, made a rare appearance at the UNSC meeting to defend the test.
Kim Yo-jong also issued a warning, stating that North Korea will continue to strengthen its nuclear deterrence until the United States abandons its hostile policy towards Pyongyang. She cautioned that the consequences for the US could be severe, without providing specific details.
The prominent figure went on to state that North Korea's response to US efforts to enhance its strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula would become even more unrestrained.
In April, during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden, an agreement was made to increase the presence of US assets on the Korean Peninsula.
As part of this agreement, the US conducted joint air drills with South Korea involving a strategic bomber, and it pledged to send a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to the region for the first time in decades.
The escalating tensions between North Korea and the US continue to raise concerns about the stability and security of the Korean Peninsula and the wider region.