Unfair & Biased: North Korea's Kim Yo-Jong Blasts UNSC Over ICBM Launch Meeting

In April, during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden, an agreement was made to increase the presence of US assets on the Korean Peninsula.

As part of this agreement, the US conducted joint air drills with South Korea involving a strategic bomber, and it pledged to send a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine to the region for the first time in decades.

The escalating tensions between North Korea and the US continue to raise concerns about the stability and security of the Korean Peninsula and the wider region.