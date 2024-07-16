https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/ukraine-military-brigade-celebrated-trump-assassination-attempt---report-1119385755.html

Ukraine Military Brigade Celebrated Trump Assassination Attempt - Report

A prominent Ukrainian air unit responded with delight to the attempt on the former US president’s life.

The social media channel of Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade celebrated the shooting of former US President Donald Trump Saturday, according to a Sputnik contributor, appearing to jokingly take credit for the assassination attempt.Security analyst Mark Sleboda made the revelation on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Monday.“As soon as [the shooting] happened, the first thing that popped into my mind was, hmm, Mirotvorets,” said host Garland Nixon, referring to the Ukrainian government-connected website that appears to endorse the killing of those it deems enemies of Ukraine. “Was it crazy for me to think that it could have been Ukraine immediately without any information to suspect that Ukraine could have been behind it?”A post on the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade’s Telegram channel appeared to satirically take credit for the assassination attempt, comparing it to the killing of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin’s daughter Darya Dugina and the bombing of Russia’s Crimean Bridge.“[The Ukrainian intelligence service] has made great progress in operations,” the post read in Ukrainian. “We should have looked for a better shooter. But this is not the end yet!”Another post included an image of the dead would-be assassin, mocking him as an “incel.”“They would have been quite happy to see Donald Trump assassinated,” the international relations expert concluded.Sleboda also commented on the recent developments in the Western-backed Ukraine proxy war as Russia continues to gradually grind down Kiev’s forces.“The neocon plan to fight their proxy war against Russia to the last Ukrainian seems to be nearing its goal as military age men drown as they flee certain death on the front lines,” said host Garland Nixon, referring to reports of Ukrainian draft-age men dying while trying to escape to Romania.“Previous articles in the Western media have also noticed that during the winter, Ukrainian men are dying of exposure in the mountains, trying to escape across the mountains,” Sleboda noted. “Ukraine has been a one big prison for its own male citizens since Russia's intervention in the Ukrainian civil conflict began in 2022. While initially millions of Ukrainian men escaped as soon as the borders with the EU were opened, once the conscription began very quickly those borders were sealed shut.”“And increasingly, European politicians are talking about how do they make Ukrainian men who are refugees in Europe go back and fight and die for them in Ukraine? They're continually talking about how to do this as the Kiev regime is running out of those Ukrainians to conscript.”Nixon noted the antipathy towards the Zelensky regime of the more than half of Ukraine’s former citizens who supported the ousted Viktor Yanukovych government, which was overthrown in a Western-supported coup in 2014. Ukraine has moved to outlaw the Russian Orthodox Church, Eastern Ukrainian political parties and media outlets, and even the speaking of the Russian language in public since the US-backed putsch.

