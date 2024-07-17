https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/belarus-committed-to-practical-cooperation-within-sco-framework-1119399173.html

Belarus Committed to Practical Cooperation Within SCO Framework

Belarus is committed to deep and practical cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) within the framework of membership in the organization, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich told Sputnik.

"We are now actively studying, all of our branch ministries are studying the agenda - for the coming months and further into the future - of participation in various formants and events. We await a very deep and practical interaction," Ambrazevich said in assessing the prospect of Belarus’ membership in the SCO. The SCO is not only a political structure that has extended its influence and membership to the European continent, but also includes an entire network of very practical formats for interaction, Ambrazevich said. There will be serious work to formulate added value for cooperation with states with which Belarus has a bilateral agenda, Ambrazevich added.

