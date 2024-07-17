https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/gold-hit-new-all-time-high-at-248725-per-ounce-1119399732.html

Gold Hit New All-Time High at $2,487.25 Per Ounce

Gold hit a new all-time high on Wednesday at $2,487.25 per troy ounce, trading data shows, as analysts are cautiously waiting for fresh US statistics, which have a large impact on gold price.

As of 8:10 GMT, August gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were trading up 0.52% at $2,480.6 per ounce, minutes earlier peaking at $2,487.25 per ounce. September silver futures were down 0.92% to $31.17 per ounce. Later on Wednesday, the US Commerce Department will publish data on the number of new buildings in the country. The number of new homes starting construction in June is expected to increase to 1.31 million from 1.277 million in May. On the same day, the US Federal Reserve will publish the Beige Book — monthly comments on the economic situation in the country.

