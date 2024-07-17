International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Down 5 Ukrainian UAVs Over Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk Regions
Russian air defenses overnight on Wednesday downed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Belgorod, Voronezh, and Bryansk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Bryansk governor said.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one UAV over the Belgorod region and two UAV's over the Voronezh region," the ministry said. Later in the day, Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that "according to preliminary information," the attack did not inflict any damage on the ground. "Another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of UAVs has been prevented. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Surazhsky district [of the Bryansk region] by the Russian Defense Ministry's air defense means. No damage or casualties have been reported," Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram on the same day.
Russian Air Defenses Down 5 Ukrainian UAVs Over Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk Regions

06:02 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 06:15 GMT 17.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses overnight on Wednesday downed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Belgorod, Voronezh, and Bryansk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Bryansk governor said.
"During the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one UAV over the Belgorod region and two UAV's over the Voronezh region," the ministry said.
Later in the day, Voronezh Region Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that "according to preliminary information," the attack did not inflict any damage on the ground.
"Another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of UAVs has been prevented. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Surazhsky district [of the Bryansk region] by the Russian Defense Ministry's air defense means. No damage or casualties have been reported," Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram on the same day.
