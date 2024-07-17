https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/uk-aircraft-detected-over-ukraine-including-near-kharkov---flightradar24-1119401146.html

British Training Aircraft Spotted Over Ukraine

The UK Royal Air Force's Grob 120TP (Prefect T1) training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft has been detected over Ukraine, in particular, near the city of Kharkov and Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the region of Zaporozhye, data from the Flightradar24 tracker showed.

The UK Royal Air Force's Grob 120TP (Prefect T1) training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft has been detected over Ukraine, in particular, near the city of Kharkov and Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the region of Zaporozhye, data from the Flightradar24 tracker showed.The aircraft was spotted on Tuesday at 15:26 GMT in the Kirovograd region and flew over several Ukrainian regions, including Kharkov, Sumy, Nikolayev and Chernigov.The aircraft disappeared from the radar at 23:32 GMT Tuesday near the village of Chabanovka in the Zakarpatye region.

