British Training Aircraft Spotted Over Ukraine
British Training Aircraft Spotted Over Ukraine
Sputnik International
The UK Royal Air Force's Grob 120TP (Prefect T1) training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft has been detected over Ukraine, in particular, near the city of Kharkov and Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the region of Zaporozhye, data from the Flightradar24 tracker showed.
The UK Royal Air Force's Grob 120TP (Prefect T1) training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft has been detected over Ukraine, in particular, near the city of Kharkov and Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the region of Zaporozhye, data from the Flightradar24 tracker showed.The aircraft was spotted on Tuesday at 15:26 GMT in the Kirovograd region and flew over several Ukrainian regions, including Kharkov, Sumy, Nikolayev and Chernigov.The aircraft disappeared from the radar at 23:32 GMT Tuesday near the village of Chabanovka in the Zakarpatye region.
British Training Aircraft Spotted Over Ukraine

10:05 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 17.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UK Royal Air Force Grob 120TP training aircraft was tracked flying over multiple regions in Ukraine, including Kharkov and Zaporozhye, before disappearing near the village of Chabanovka in the Zakarpatye region
The UK Royal Air Force's Grob 120TP (Prefect T1) training and aerobatic low-wing aircraft has been detected over Ukraine, in particular, near the city of Kharkov and Ukraine-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the region of Zaporozhye, data from the Flightradar24 tracker showed.
The aircraft was spotted on Tuesday at 15:26 GMT in the Kirovograd region and flew over several Ukrainian regions, including Kharkov, Sumy, Nikolayev and Chernigov.
The aircraft disappeared from the radar at 23:32 GMT Tuesday near the village of Chabanovka in the Zakarpatye region.
