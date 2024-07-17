https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-intelligence-not-ruling-out-new-assassination-attempts-on-trump-soon---reports-1119401017.html

US Intelligence Not Ruling Out New Assassination Attempts on Trump Soon - Reports

US Intelligence Not Ruling Out New Assassination Attempts on Trump Soon - Reports

Sputnik International

The US intelligence service does not rule out new attempts to assassinate former President Donald Trump in the coming weeks, Politico newspaper reported, citing two senior US officials familiar with the intelligence.

2024-07-17T10:01+0000

2024-07-17T10:01+0000

2024-07-17T10:01+0000

americas

donald trump

us

pennsylvania

assassination

gunman

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/17/1097715618_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64a30b793455278b4585021337bed4aa.jpg

The US intelligence community is receiving more and more evidence that Iran is allegedly actively plotting to assassinate Trump, probably on the eve of the November elections, the newspaper reported on Tuesday. The US official added that there may be new assassination attempts on Trump in the coming weeks, the report said. Earlier in the week, media reported that the US intelligence authorities had uncovered an alleged plan by Iran to kill Trump without any known link to Saturday's attempt. On Tuesday, the Iranian mission to the UN told Sputnik that the allegations are "unsubstantiated and malicious," still maintaining that the former US president "is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law" over ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in 2020. On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others. The FBI continues to investigate the shooting but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/potential-ukrainian-trace-in-trumps-attempted-murder--ukrainian-opposition-politician-1119393000.html

americas

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us intelligence service, donald trump, us officials