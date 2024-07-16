https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/potential-ukrainian-trace-in-trumps-attempted-murder--ukrainian-opposition-politician-1119393000.html

Potential Ukrainian Trace in Trump's Attempted Murder – Ukrainian Opposition Politician

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky and his backers in the Biden administration would do whatever it takes to destroy those advocating a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the Other Ukraine movement's Council Chair Viktor Medvedchuk warned Trump.

Attacks on politicians advocating negotiations and peace in Ukraine have become a worrisome trend, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the council of the Other Ukraine movement, wrote in an open letter to Donald Trump, the US Republican frontrunner."It is because of this, dear Mr. Trump, that you have become a personal enemy of Ukrainian neo-Nazi Zelensky, this scoundrel would do whatever it takes to prevent you from winning the presidential election. I think that a Ukrainian trace will appear in the attempted murder case."Medvedchuk drew attention to the fact that a day before the assassination attempt, the chief of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov bragged to the Ukrainian press that there had been several attempts, "albeit unsuccessful so far," to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.In May 2023 in one of his interviews, Budanov acknowledged that the Ukrainian intelligence had been involved in terrorist attacks against a number of Russian public and media figures. However, he did not name the victims and refused to answer clarifying questions.Prior to that, Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin, known to the public by his nom de guerre Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in April 2023. In August 2022, a Ukrainian sabotage group used a car bomb to kill Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, as per Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee.Medvedchuk didn't rule out that the May attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who ardently advocated halting the flow of EU weapons to Ukraine, was carried out by "another supporter of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime.""Former President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Zelensky has lost his legitimacy since May 21, 2024; the power has been usurped by a group of conspirators; fundamental human rights have been violated by the incumbent criminal regime; the rule of law and political pluralism have been completely destroyed," the Ukrainian politician continued.Zelensky’s personal interest in prolonging hostilities in Ukraine in order to stay in power could lead to an aggravation of the conflict and create a threat to the entire world, concluded Medvedchuk.

