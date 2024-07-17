https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/with-friends-like-these-whats-known-about-us-nonprofit-accused-of-fueling-kenya-unrest-1119402660.html

With Friends Like These: What’s Known About US Nonprofit Accused of Fueling Kenya Unrest

Large-scale youth-led street protests have paralyzed Kenya's capital, with over a dozen killed and hundreds injured to date amid calls for the president's resignation. This week, Nairobi accused a major US foundation of involvement.

Kenya has been engulfed in mass protests escalating into riots over the past month over a now vetoed tax reform bill, corruption charges and allegations of police brutality. On Monday, President William Ruto, a key US ally in the region, accused the Ford Foundation, a leading American philanthropic organization of funding forces behind the protests. Here’s what we know about it:Now, in Kenya, President Ruto asked the Ford Foundation this week “to explain to us what they seek to gain by destabilizing Kenya’s democracy,” alleging that the organization has helped sponsor the “anarchy” facing the nation over the past month, and threatening to kick them out.The foundation has denied any involvement in the unrest. “We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill,” it said in a statement, assuring that its grants for civil and rights are doled out in a “strictly non-partisan” manner.But it’s not unheard of for the US foreign policy establishment and its non-state actor allies to try to ‘rejuvenate’ its alliances through a process of political molting, as evidenced by processes like the 2011 Arab Spring, which in addition to US adversaries led to the ouster of key American regional allies – most notably Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, and their replacement by other forces which retained their pro-US course.

