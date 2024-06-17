https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/clooney-foundation-for-justice-is-globalist-policy-vehicle-disguised-as-charity-1118767652.html

Clooney Foundation for Justice is Globalist Policy Vehicle Disguised as Charity

Hollywood star George Clooney headlined the Biden campaign's June 15 fundraiser alongside other celebrities, helping Joe Biden collect over $30 million. Clooney has long been in the vanguard of the Democratic party machine, including through his charity the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ).

The 'justice' foundation set up by actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal is just a political slush-fund for globalist causes, Charles Ortel, Wall Street investigator, revealed to Sputnik.Anna Neistat, the CFJ's Docket Project legal director, told the US state-controlled Voice of America on May 30 that the organization was asking European countries to launch criminal proceedings against Russian journalists covering the Ukraine conflict.Neistat said the NGO was deliberately not disclosing the names of targeted Russian reporters because it wanted them "to travel to other countries and be arrested there."However, Hollywood actor George Clooney, who founded the CFJ together with his wife Amal, denied on June 3 that his NGO was going after journalists. But the foundation's apparent intent to suppress freedom of speech has already raised questions.What is CFJ's Agenda and Who is Behind It?Ortel noted that the foundation's board was led by George and Amal Clooney as 'co-presidents'. "While substantial amounts are paid for 'management' to third parties, I suspect this is actually led primarily by Amal with George along for star power and fundraising," he said.Ortel has previously run a private investigation into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud — and sees similarities between the Clooneys' and the Clintons' charities.The NGO's major backers include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Co-Impact and the Ford Foundation. They promote a globalist liberal agenda and often cooperate with the Rockefeller Foundation and George Soros' Open Society Foundations. According to Influence Watch, the Clooneys also collaborate with the Obama Foundation.Ranked first in the CFJ's list of donors, the Gates Foundation has repeatedly drawn criticism over failed agricultural projects in Africa, Bill Gates' ties with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, participation in the Clinton Foundation's supposed pay-to-play schemes, and the Gates-funded biotechnology company Oxitec's apparent involvement in the Pentagon bioweapon program — as exposed by Russia's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCB) Troops in July 2023.Clooney and Co Go After ConservativesThe CFJ and its founders have earned their membership of the club of liberal charities. During Donald Trump's presidency, Clooney and other Hollywood celebrities were vocal in their criticism of the Republican and US conservatives in general.In August 2017, the Clooney Foundation gave $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), known for attacking US conservative PACs as "hate groups."In March 2018, the SPLC went even so far as to accuse a left-wing Radio Sputnik podcast of pandering to white supremacists, but later retracted its claim and apologized.Clooney wrote an op-ed for the Daily Beast in June 2020 in support of the controversial and highly-politicized Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, as part of what appeared to be a concerted effort by liberal Democrats and progressives prior to the November 2020 elections.The same year, Clooney attacked conservative Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban while defending Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros from criticisms from his home country. The actor vehemently denied any connection to Soros or his son Alexander, claiming he had met the tycoon only once at a UN meeting and had bumped into the heir to his international NGO network at an event in Davos.Coordinated Infowar in UkraineWhen the Ukraine conflict erupted, Hollywood celebrities including actor Sean Penn flocked to Ukraine to portray the Kiev regime and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky as Winston Churchill-style patriots and freedom fighters.George Eliason, a US investigative journalist who lived and worked in Donbass at that time, told Sputnik then that the flock of celebrities to Kiev was nothing short of a "coordinated infowar operation" on the part of the West.The Clooney Foundation's Docket Project has been gathering "evidence" of alleged "war crimes" by the Russian military in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.But the NGO has overlooked the Kiev regime's eight-year-long war against the civilian population of the Donbass and the secret torture chambers run by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), neo-Nazi Mirotvorets website's kill list targeting Russian and foreign journalists, politicians and children, and many other abuses human rights and media freedom of speech by Ukrainian authorities.In October 2023, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that HiddenLight Productions, co-founded by Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton, was working with the Clooneys on their effort to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine.The series, with the working title "The Swallows Will Return", will follow Neistat in her search for stories of how Russians "murdered", "raped" and "tortured" Ukrainian civilians and their families in a bid to smear and de-humanize Russians as was done the 'Bucha massacre" hoax.The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in response to a request from Sputnik that it is not in contact with the Ukrainian authorities on the issue of the list of 'Bucha victims'.The lack of interest from international organizations shows that the incident was a staged provocation carried out by the hands of the Kiev regime, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik, comparing it to Nazi Germany's attempt to blame its massacre of civilians at Nemmersdorf in late 1944 on the advancing Red Army.

