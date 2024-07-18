https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/classified-details-of-trump-assassination-attempt-reportedly-more-alarming-than-public-info-1119424669.html

Classified Details of Trump Assassination Attempt Reportedly More Alarming Than Public Info

The classified details about the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump are even more alarming than publicly available information about the incident, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday.

"The classified parts are even more alarming, that we’ve heard so far. It’s completely inexcusable," Johnson said in an interview with Politico. Johnson said that he called the White House on Thursday morning to ask US President Joe Biden to fire US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. However, Johnson said that the White House would not connect him with Biden.Speaking to the current state of the former US president, Johnson noted that Trump appears to be acting deep and contemplative following the assassination attempt."You want your president to be deep and contemplative, and you can see it on President Trump’s face right now, that’s where he’s at."The House speaker further indicated that Trump’s anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention late Thursday will be momentous and historic.Dems May Violate State Laws by Booting BidenAddressing growing reports regarding the potential replacement of US President Joe Biden as the 2024 democratic candidate, Johnson stated the switch would potentially violate state laws.“If they go about the process of having a few people in a backroom make this magical decision and kick their candidate off the ballot, it defies all the work that’s been done for 14 months,” Johnson said told the oulet.Johnson said that he would expect legal challenges in some states if Democrats attempt to replace Biden with an alternative nominee.While the lawmaker acknowledged the possible setbacks that may emerge with Biden's removal as candidate, he nevertheless pointed out that he, too, doesn't believe the commander-in-chief is "fit for this job right now."

