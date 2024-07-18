International
Classified Details of Trump Assassination Attempt Reportedly More Alarming Than Public Info
The classified details about the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump are even more alarming than publicly available information about the incident, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday.
"The classified parts are even more alarming, that we’ve heard so far. It’s completely inexcusable," Johnson said in an interview with Politico. Johnson said that he called the White House on Thursday morning to ask US President Joe Biden to fire US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. However, Johnson said that the White House would not connect him with Biden.Speaking to the current state of the former US president, Johnson noted that Trump appears to be acting deep and contemplative following the assassination attempt."You want your president to be deep and contemplative, and you can see it on President Trump’s face right now, that’s where he’s at."The House speaker further indicated that Trump’s anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention late Thursday will be momentous and historic.Dems May Violate State Laws by Booting BidenAddressing growing reports regarding the potential replacement of US President Joe Biden as the 2024 democratic candidate, Johnson stated the switch would potentially violate state laws.“If they go about the process of having a few people in a backroom make this magical decision and kick their candidate off the ballot, it defies all the work that’s been done for 14 months,” Johnson said told the oulet.Johnson said that he would expect legal challenges in some states if Democrats attempt to replace Biden with an alternative nominee.While the lawmaker acknowledged the possible setbacks that may emerge with Biden's removal as candidate, he nevertheless pointed out that he, too, doesn't believe the commander-in-chief is "fit for this job right now."
Classified Details of Trump Assassination Attempt Reportedly More Alarming Than Public Info

20:41 GMT 18.07.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The classified details about the assassination attempt against former US President Donald Trump are even more alarming than publicly available information about the incident, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday.
"The classified parts are even more alarming, that we’ve heard so far. It’s completely inexcusable," Johnson said in an interview with Politico.
Johnson said that he called the White House on Thursday morning to ask US President Joe Biden to fire US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. However, Johnson said that the White House would not connect him with Biden.
Speaking to the current state of the former US president, Johnson noted that Trump appears to be acting deep and contemplative following the assassination attempt.

"I think in his heart and in his head, [Trump] is in the place where you would want a future president to be in a moment like we’re facing for the country," Johnson said.

"You want your president to be deep and contemplative, and you can see it on President Trump’s face right now, that’s where he’s at."
Dems May Violate State Laws by Booting Biden

Addressing growing reports regarding the potential replacement of US President Joe Biden as the 2024 democratic candidate, Johnson stated the switch would potentially violate state laws.
“If they go about the process of having a few people in a backroom make this magical decision and kick their candidate off the ballot, it defies all the work that’s been done for 14 months,” Johnson said told the oulet.
“[Biden is] the duly selected candidate for president for reelection, and I don’t know how they can just wave a magic wand and make it all go away without violating at least some great tradition and probably some statutory law itself, at least in some of these states.”
Johnson said that he would expect legal challenges in some states if Democrats attempt to replace Biden with an alternative nominee.
While the lawmaker acknowledged the possible setbacks that may emerge with Biden's removal as candidate, he nevertheless pointed out that he, too, doesn't believe the commander-in-chief is "fit for this job right now."
Although the Biden campaign has repeatedly reiterated that the sitting president has no intentions to stand aside, multiple lawmakers have publicly aired their concerns and urged Biden to rethink his candidacy for a second term.

Earlier Thursday, media reports speculated that Biden may announce his intention to withdraw from the race as soon as this upcoming weekend.

