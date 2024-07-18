Obama Tells Biden to Consider Election Pull-Out as Victory Odds Slump
17:08 GMT 18.07.2024 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 18.07.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Barack Obama has told allies that current President Joe Biden's ability to win the 2024 presidential race is compromised and Biden must contend with the viability of his candidacy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Obama said that Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished and he remains concerned about protecting Biden and his legacy as president, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks.
Earlier on Thursday, media reported that Democrats believe Biden may withdraw from the 2024 presidential race as soon as this weekend under pressure from party leaders and close friends.
However, the Biden campaign reiterated that it is not preparing for a scenario in which Biden is not the Democratic Party's presidential candidate.