https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/finger-pointing-might-reveal-truths-about-trump-assassination-attempt-1119424954.html
‘Finger Pointing’ Might Reveal Truths About Trump Assassination Attempt
‘Finger Pointing’ Might Reveal Truths About Trump Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
As agencies and officials point their fingers at each other, it offers an opportunity for the public to learn facts that may have otherwise remained obscured.
2024-07-18T22:12+0000
2024-07-18T22:12+0000
2024-07-18T22:12+0000
americas
joe biden
coleen rowley
donald trump
the secret service
fbi
pennsylvania
us
donald trump assassination attempt
assassination attempt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119386249_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_963288e46fdccef97acddb87b6ec8028.jpg
The assassination attempt of Donald Trump has raised countless questions about the Secret Service and how a 20-year-old untrained man managed to climb a roof less than 150 yards from the leading Presidential candidate and take at least five shots before being neutralized by snipers. The blame game between officials and agencies is the best chance the public has of getting real answers.The head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle has so far been steadfast in her refusal to resign, despite a catastrophic failure of her department that could have caused the country to descend into chaos had her ward not turned his head a few inches at the exact moment he did.As she fights to save her career and reputation, Cheatle and her department have offered two somewhat contradictory explanations for why the roof the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used to attack the former President was left unguarded. The sloped roof was too dangerous for the Secret Service, Cheatle implied during an interview. Later, she said that it was the local police who were responsible for the area and that the building fell outside of the Secret Service’s perimeter. It was that second explanation that caused local officials to turn on Cheatle, contradicting her already thin explanations.On Wednesday, the district attorney of Butler Country, Pennsylvania, where the rally took place, confirmed that the Secret Service “was informed that the local police department did not have the manpower to assist with securing that building,” before the rally took place.Rowley noted the actions of institutions after their failures, including the US intelligence agencies after 9/11 behaved similarly.Rowley noted that individual egos are also involved, which seems apparent in Cheatle’s refusal to resign despite reigning over her department’s biggest failure in over four decades.“I would imagine she's still in [her] position because her bosses have not told her she has to resign. So, that will all hinge on the Biden administration telling her it's over, which might happen,” Rowley explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-intels-attempt-to-scapegoat-iran-with-trump-murder-plot-claim-smells-like-iraqi-wmds-20-1119405261.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/classified-details-of-trump-assassination-attempt-reportedly-more-alarming-than-public-info-1119424669.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119386249_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0af9eb061e86ada850203cba7f1da46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump assassination attempt, kimberly cheatle, thomas matthew crooks, how did the shooter get so close? sloped roof deemed too dangerous, local police were in charge of building
trump assassination attempt, kimberly cheatle, thomas matthew crooks, how did the shooter get so close? sloped roof deemed too dangerous, local police were in charge of building
‘Finger Pointing’ Might Reveal Truths About Trump Assassination Attempt
Last week, former US President and Republican nominee for the 2024 Presidential election Donald Trump, was struck in the ear by a bullet while speaking at a rally. One attendee was killed and another two were injured as the shooter fired off between five and eight shots from a rooftop less than 500 feet away.
The assassination attempt of Donald Trump has raised countless questions about the Secret Service and how a 20-year-old untrained man managed to climb a roof less than 150 yards from the leading Presidential candidate and take at least five shots before being neutralized by snipers. The blame game between officials and agencies is the best chance the public has of getting real answers.
The head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle has so far been steadfast in her refusal to resign, despite a catastrophic failure of her department that could have caused the country to descend into chaos had her ward not turned his head a few inches at the exact moment he did.
As she fights to save her career and reputation, Cheatle and her department have offered two somewhat contradictory explanations for why the roof the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used to attack the former President was left unguarded. The sloped roof was too dangerous
for the Secret Service, Cheatle implied during an interview. Later, she said that it was the local police who were responsible for the area and that the building fell outside of the Secret Service’s perimeter. It was that second explanation that caused local officials to turn on Cheatle, contradicting her already thin explanations.
On Wednesday, the district attorney of Butler Country, Pennsylvania, where the rally took place, confirmed that
the Secret Service “was informed that the local police department did not have the manpower to assist with securing that building,”
before the rally took place.
“I would say that all of these conflicting stories and details that are coming out and finger pointing, in a way they're good, especially the finger pointing, of course, we think of it as a bad thing. You know, putting the blame on others,” former FBI special agent and whistleblower Coleen Rowley told Sputnik. “But in many of these cases, it's the only way we can actually get some of the factual truth out.”
Rowley noted the actions of institutions after their failures, including the US intelligence agencies after 9/11 behaved similarly.
“It’s a human tendency that you’re going to believe that it’s more important to protect the goal,” Rowley continued. “The ends justify the means and if you have to cover up the truth, that’s the price we have to pay for this noble goal that our institution or agency has.”
Rowley noted that individual egos are also involved, which seems apparent in Cheatle’s refusal to resign despite reigning over her department’s biggest failure in over four decades.
“I would imagine she's still in [her] position because her bosses have not told her she has to resign. So, that will all hinge on the Biden administration telling her it's over, which might happen,” Rowley explained.