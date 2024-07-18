https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/finger-pointing-might-reveal-truths-about-trump-assassination-attempt-1119424954.html

‘Finger Pointing’ Might Reveal Truths About Trump Assassination Attempt

As agencies and officials point their fingers at each other, it offers an opportunity for the public to learn facts that may have otherwise remained obscured.

The assassination attempt of Donald Trump has raised countless questions about the Secret Service and how a 20-year-old untrained man managed to climb a roof less than 150 yards from the leading Presidential candidate and take at least five shots before being neutralized by snipers. The blame game between officials and agencies is the best chance the public has of getting real answers.The head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle has so far been steadfast in her refusal to resign, despite a catastrophic failure of her department that could have caused the country to descend into chaos had her ward not turned his head a few inches at the exact moment he did.As she fights to save her career and reputation, Cheatle and her department have offered two somewhat contradictory explanations for why the roof the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used to attack the former President was left unguarded. The sloped roof was too dangerous for the Secret Service, Cheatle implied during an interview. Later, she said that it was the local police who were responsible for the area and that the building fell outside of the Secret Service’s perimeter. It was that second explanation that caused local officials to turn on Cheatle, contradicting her already thin explanations.On Wednesday, the district attorney of Butler Country, Pennsylvania, where the rally took place, confirmed that the Secret Service “was informed that the local police department did not have the manpower to assist with securing that building,” before the rally took place.Rowley noted the actions of institutions after their failures, including the US intelligence agencies after 9/11 behaved similarly.Rowley noted that individual egos are also involved, which seems apparent in Cheatle’s refusal to resign despite reigning over her department’s biggest failure in over four decades.“I would imagine she's still in [her] position because her bosses have not told her she has to resign. So, that will all hinge on the Biden administration telling her it's over, which might happen,” Rowley explained.

