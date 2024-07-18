https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/future-location-of-us-arms-in-germany-undecided-1119420473.html
Future Location of US Arms in Germany Undecided
Future Location of US Arms in Germany Undecided
Sputnik International
The future location of the US weapons in Germany is undecided yet, but the arms will be conventional, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
2024-07-18T15:55+0000
2024-07-18T15:55+0000
2024-07-18T15:56+0000
boris pistorius
military
germany
russia
sergey ryabkov
nato
pentagon
white house
tomahawk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107646/64/1076466474_0:132:3001:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_b690c107dedc3e76b2ddf6425a680a44.jpg
Last week, the White House said that the United States will begin episodic deployments of long-range fire capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force to Germany in 2026 in an effort to develop an enduring presence of the assets in the region. Later, Pistorius said that the US will deploy the long-range strike systems on a rotational basis and expects Berlin to develop similar weapons systems itself. "This [location] has not yet been decided. The United States, which will deploy these weapons in Germany, is still in the process of preparing itself. But I want to make it clear — we are talking about conventional weapons systems. We are doing everything possible to prevent the situation from escalating. If it is clear to everyone that Germany and NATO are capable of successfully defending themselves, the likelihood that we will be attacked will decrease," Pistorius told the German Rheinische Post newspaper. The deployment of US missiles in Germany is a response to the deployment of Iskander ballistic missiles in Russia's Kaliningrad Region, Pistorius said.The Pentagon announced that in 2026, the US will begin deploying long-range strike systems in Germany that will significantly surpass the weapons already present in Europe. These include SM-6 missiles, Tomahawks, and "hypersonic weapons." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia will develop a military response to the US plans calmly, without nerves or emotions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/moscow-not-ruling-out-nuclear-missiles-deployment-after-us-missiles-deployed-in-germany-1119416317.html
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107646/64/1076466474_199:0:2800:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_29ece6fa26db62bc474a3dc2eeade8b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
american missiles in germany, cold war beginning, russia, russian iskanders, russian iskanders in kaliningrad, american tomahawks, germany
american missiles in germany, cold war beginning, russia, russian iskanders, russian iskanders in kaliningrad, american tomahawks, germany
Future Location of US Arms in Germany Undecided
15:55 GMT 18.07.2024 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 18.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The future location of the US weapons in Germany is undecided yet, but the arms will be conventional, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.
Last week, the White House said that the United States will begin episodic deployments of long-range fire capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force to Germany in 2026 in an effort to develop an enduring presence of the assets in the region. Later, Pistorius said that the US will deploy the long-range strike systems on a rotational basis and expects Berlin to develop similar weapons systems itself.
"This [location] has not yet been decided. The United States, which will deploy these weapons in Germany, is still in the process of preparing itself. But I want to make it clear — we are talking about conventional weapons systems. We are doing everything possible to prevent the situation from escalating. If it is clear to everyone that Germany and NATO are capable of successfully defending themselves, the likelihood that we will be attacked will decrease," Pistorius told the German Rheinische Post newspaper.
The deployment of US missiles in Germany is a response to the deployment of Iskander ballistic missiles
in Russia's Kaliningrad Region, Pistorius said.
The Pentagon announced that in 2026, the US will begin deploying long-range strike systems in Germany that will significantly surpass the weapons already present in Europe. These include SM-6 missiles, Tomahawks, and "hypersonic weapons." Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Russia will develop a military response to the US plans calmly, without nerves or emotions.