International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/major-donor-drafts-i-quit-letter-for-biden-to-help-him-leave-with-dignity--reports-1119419187.html
Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports
Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports
Sputnik International
One of the Democratic Party's key donors has prepared a farewell speech for US President Joe Biden so he can leave the presidential race with dignity amid growing calls from his fellow party members to make way for a more promising candidate against Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.
2024-07-18T13:43+0000
2024-07-18T13:43+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
americans
democrats
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119168216_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7142447d5cc4f43d676c1f33abec4d52.jpg
The donor, whose name has not been yet disclosed, but who is known to be from the Western Coast of the United States, has drawn a speech consisting of 11 bullet points that should sound "victorious" as Biden delivers it to his constituents to step aside, the report said on Wednesday. The main messages in Biden's speech will be warnings about the need to save American democracy, which is allegedly threatened by Trump, as well as a call for Americans to be united, according to the report. In the speech, Biden would also promise to end the war in Gaza and support the Democratic Party’s new candidate, the report added. While the letter has not made its way to Biden’s table, it is already circulating among Democrats amid a sharp decline in donations to the Biden campaign, the report said. On Wednesday, leading US House Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to drop out of the presidential election over concerns he cannot win after the fallout from his dismal performance in the first presidential debate. ABC also reported on Wednesday that one of Biden’s most staunch supporters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a one-on-one meeting with the president urged him to leave the race.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/former-house-speaker-pelosi-urges-biden-to-pull-out-from-presidential-race---reports-1119415093.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119168216_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d2fac7e481ebe6aa1afef55bd6af31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
democratic party, donald trump, us president joe biden, presidential race
democratic party, donald trump, us president joe biden, presidential race

Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports

13:43 GMT 18.07.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate with President Donald Trump
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the first presidential debate with President Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One of the Democratic Party's key donors has prepared a farewell speech for US President Joe Biden so he can leave the presidential race with dignity amid growing calls from his fellow party members to make way for a more promising candidate against Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.
The donor, whose name has not been yet disclosed, but who is known to be from the Western Coast of the United States, has drawn a speech consisting of 11 bullet points that should sound "victorious" as Biden delivers it to his constituents to step aside, the report said on Wednesday.
The main messages in Biden's speech will be warnings about the need to save American democracy, which is allegedly threatened by Trump, as well as a call for Americans to be united, according to the report.
In the speech, Biden would also promise to end the war in Gaza and support the Democratic Party’s new candidate, the report added.
While the letter has not made its way to Biden’s table, it is already circulating among Democrats amid a sharp decline in donations to the Biden campaign, the report said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2024
Americas
Former House Speaker Pelosi Urges Biden to Pull Out From Presidential Race - Reports
08:33 GMT
On Wednesday, leading US House Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to drop out of the presidential election over concerns he cannot win after the fallout from his dismal performance in the first presidential debate.
ABC also reported on Wednesday that one of Biden’s most staunch supporters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a one-on-one meeting with the president urged him to leave the race.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала