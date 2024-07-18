https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/major-donor-drafts-i-quit-letter-for-biden-to-help-him-leave-with-dignity--reports-1119419187.html

Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports

Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports

Sputnik International

One of the Democratic Party's key donors has prepared a farewell speech for US President Joe Biden so he can leave the presidential race with dignity amid growing calls from his fellow party members to make way for a more promising candidate against Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.

2024-07-18T13:43+0000

2024-07-18T13:43+0000

2024-07-18T13:43+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

americans

democrats

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119168216_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7142447d5cc4f43d676c1f33abec4d52.jpg

The donor, whose name has not been yet disclosed, but who is known to be from the Western Coast of the United States, has drawn a speech consisting of 11 bullet points that should sound "victorious" as Biden delivers it to his constituents to step aside, the report said on Wednesday. The main messages in Biden's speech will be warnings about the need to save American democracy, which is allegedly threatened by Trump, as well as a call for Americans to be united, according to the report. In the speech, Biden would also promise to end the war in Gaza and support the Democratic Party’s new candidate, the report added. While the letter has not made its way to Biden’s table, it is already circulating among Democrats amid a sharp decline in donations to the Biden campaign, the report said. On Wednesday, leading US House Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to drop out of the presidential election over concerns he cannot win after the fallout from his dismal performance in the first presidential debate. ABC also reported on Wednesday that one of Biden’s most staunch supporters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a one-on-one meeting with the president urged him to leave the race.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/former-house-speaker-pelosi-urges-biden-to-pull-out-from-presidential-race---reports-1119415093.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

democratic party, donald trump, us president joe biden, presidential race