https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/major-donor-drafts-i-quit-letter-for-biden-to-help-him-leave-with-dignity--reports-1119419187.html
Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports
Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports
Sputnik International
One of the Democratic Party's key donors has prepared a farewell speech for US President Joe Biden so he can leave the presidential race with dignity amid growing calls from his fellow party members to make way for a more promising candidate against Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.
2024-07-18T13:43+0000
2024-07-18T13:43+0000
2024-07-18T13:43+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
americans
democrats
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119168216_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7142447d5cc4f43d676c1f33abec4d52.jpg
The donor, whose name has not been yet disclosed, but who is known to be from the Western Coast of the United States, has drawn a speech consisting of 11 bullet points that should sound "victorious" as Biden delivers it to his constituents to step aside, the report said on Wednesday. The main messages in Biden's speech will be warnings about the need to save American democracy, which is allegedly threatened by Trump, as well as a call for Americans to be united, according to the report. In the speech, Biden would also promise to end the war in Gaza and support the Democratic Party’s new candidate, the report added. While the letter has not made its way to Biden’s table, it is already circulating among Democrats amid a sharp decline in donations to the Biden campaign, the report said. On Wednesday, leading US House Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to drop out of the presidential election over concerns he cannot win after the fallout from his dismal performance in the first presidential debate. ABC also reported on Wednesday that one of Biden’s most staunch supporters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a one-on-one meeting with the president urged him to leave the race.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/former-house-speaker-pelosi-urges-biden-to-pull-out-from-presidential-race---reports-1119415093.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1c/1119168216_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d2fac7e481ebe6aa1afef55bd6af31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
democratic party, donald trump, us president joe biden, presidential race
democratic party, donald trump, us president joe biden, presidential race
Major Donor Drafts ‘I Quit’ Letter for Biden to Help Him Leave With Dignity – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One of the Democratic Party's key donors has prepared a farewell speech for US President Joe Biden so he can leave the presidential race with dignity amid growing calls from his fellow party members to make way for a more promising candidate against Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.
The donor, whose name has not been yet disclosed, but who is known to be from the Western Coast of the United States, has drawn a speech consisting of 11 bullet points that should sound "victorious" as Biden delivers it to his constituents to step aside, the report said on Wednesday.
The main messages in Biden's speech will be warnings about the need to save American democracy, which is allegedly threatened by Trump, as well as a call for Americans to be united, according to the report.
In the speech, Biden would also promise to end the war in Gaza and support the Democratic Party’s new candidate, the report added.
While the letter has not made its way to Biden’s table, it is already circulating among Democrats amid a sharp decline in donations to the Biden campaign, the report said.
On Wednesday, leading US House Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called on Biden to drop out of the presidential election
over concerns he cannot win after the fallout from his dismal performance in the first presidential debate.
ABC also reported on Wednesday that one of Biden’s most staunch supporters, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a one-on-one meeting with the president urged him to leave the race.