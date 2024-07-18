https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russian-air-defenses-down-33-drones-over-crimea-destroy-10-drone-boats-in-black-sea---mod-1119414196.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD
Sputnik International
Active defense systems of Russia intercepted 33 drones over Crimea and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk Region and destroyed ten drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-07-18T04:54+0000
2024-07-18T04:54+0000
2024-07-18T04:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
black sea
crimea
russia
russian defense ministry
drone
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"During the past night, active air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea and two over the Bryansk Region during the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that active firepower in the waters of the Black Sea destroyed ten uncrewed boats that were trying to make it to Crimea. Earlier on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram that the Russian military in the city repelled an attempted attack by a drone boat, adding that it was destroyed. Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, also said on Thursday that the city was in danger of an attack by unmanned boats, with sirens sounding in the city. He called on citizens to remain calm and trust only official data.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/russian-air-defenses-take-down-ukrainian-yak-52-jet-six-atacms-and-28-drones-in-major-strike-1119390041.html
black sea
crimea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defenses, drones over crimea, russian defense ministry
russian air defenses, drones over crimea, russian defense ministry
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Active defense systems of Russia intercepted 33 drones over Crimea and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk Region and destroyed ten drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"During the past night, active air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 UAVs
over the Republic of Crimea and two over the Bryansk Region during the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that active firepower in the waters of the Black Sea destroyed ten uncrewed boats that were trying to make it to Crimea.
Earlier on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram that the Russian military in the city repelled an attempted attack by a drone boat, adding that it was destroyed.
Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, also said on Thursday that the city was in danger of an attack by unmanned boats, with sirens sounding in the city. He called on citizens to remain calm and trust only official data.