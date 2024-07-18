International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russian-air-defenses-down-33-drones-over-crimea-destroy-10-drone-boats-in-black-sea---mod-1119414196.html
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD
Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD
Sputnik International
Active defense systems of Russia intercepted 33 drones over Crimea and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk Region and destroyed ten drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-07-18T04:54+0000
2024-07-18T04:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
black sea
crimea
russia
russian defense ministry
drone
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"During the past night, active air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea and two over the Bryansk Region during the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that active firepower in the waters of the Black Sea destroyed ten uncrewed boats that were trying to make it to Crimea. Earlier on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram that the Russian military in the city repelled an attempted attack by a drone boat, adding that it was destroyed. Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, also said on Thursday that the city was in danger of an attack by unmanned boats, with sirens sounding in the city. He called on citizens to remain calm and trust only official data.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240716/russian-air-defenses-take-down-ukrainian-yak-52-jet-six-atacms-and-28-drones-in-major-strike-1119390041.html
black sea
crimea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defenses, drones over crimea, russian defense ministry
russian air defenses, drones over crimea, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defenses Down 33 Drones Over Crimea, Destroy 10 Drone Boats in Black Sea - MoD

04:54 GMT 18.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Active defense systems of Russia intercepted 33 drones over Crimea and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk Region and destroyed ten drone boats in the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"During the past night, active air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 33 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea and two over the Bryansk Region during the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that active firepower in the waters of the Black Sea destroyed ten uncrewed boats that were trying to make it to Crimea.
Earlier on Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram that the Russian military in the city repelled an attempted attack by a drone boat, adding that it was destroyed.
A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and cannon mobile Complex (ZRPC) is seen at an airfield in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Take Down Ukrainian Yak-52 Jet, Six ATACMS and 28 Drones in Major Strike
16 July, 11:27 GMT
Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, also said on Thursday that the city was in danger of an attack by unmanned boats, with sirens sounding in the city. He called on citizens to remain calm and trust only official data.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала