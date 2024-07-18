https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/us-senator-rubio-suggests-biden-resign-as-president-if-he-drops-out-of-race---reports-1119425324.html

US Senator Rubio Suggests Biden Resign as President if He Drops Out of Race - Reports

US Senator Marco Rubio said that US President Joe Biden should resign from office if he steps out of the race, arguing that if he cannot run a campaign, he cannot run the country.

Rubio made the comment while talking to reporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following the news that Biden had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the report said. Rubio also noted that he is worried about who is actually running the United States if the Democrats knew about Biden's cognitive decline and deliberately hid this fact from the public. "They knew Joe Biden — I don’t mean this to be cruel, but they knew the condition that he was in, and they deliberately hid it from the world. And it makes you wonder who's running our country. That's what I worry about," the senator said.At the same time, Rubio said he does not see how the Democratic Party could bypass Vice President Kamala Harris if Biden withdraws from the race. Numerous Democrats have called on Biden to end his campaign and step aside for an alternative nominee, following a dismal debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump last month. The Biden campaign has said that they are not planning for a scenario in which Biden is not the Democratic presidential candidate.

