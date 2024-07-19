https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/biden-removal-from-2024-election-could-lead-to-his-son-hunters-prosecution---us-activists-1119436505.html

Biden Removal From 2024 Election Could Lead to His Son Hunter's Prosecution - US Activists

US antiwar activist Bruce Gagnon argued that US President Joe Biden's diminished powers after he potentially withdraws from the presidential race could result in his son's and maybe even his own conviction.

"The Biden crime family likely worries if the current president is removed from the November ticket, he and his son could well be prosecuted for multiple crimes - particularly for their crimes in Ukraine," Gagnon said. This might lead to Biden cutting a deal to get a pardon for himself and his son as a trade-off for stepping down, Gagnon said. Earlier on Friday, US media reported that members of the Biden family have begun discussions about the president's potential plan to exit the election amid growing pressure on him to drop out. The White House, however, called these reports "wrong." Former Hunter Biden business associate Anthony Bobulinski said in a congressional testimony in February that the Biden family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign actors, including in China and Ukraine, to get access to the White House. Gagnon emphasized that the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump strengthened Trump’s position in the race and raised the Democrats’ concerns regarding Biden. "Already we see the Democrats in Congress increasingly worried that it will impact their reelection races. Thus, the call for removal of Biden is growing," Gagnon said. "It is clearly an indication that elections in the United States are not about 'free democratic expression' but are events controlled by competing regional oligarchs who will use any methods to win." Gagnon expressed concern that this situation shows the United States is inching toward internal instability that could lead to the break-up of the country. Rick Sterling, an activist from the United National Antiwar Coalition, said he was not surprised by Trump’s assassination attempt. "This was very predictable because of the extreme polarization of politics in the United States and the demonization of Trump personally," Sterling said. The Democratic party is maintaining a "hate-fest" against Trump after his victory in the 2016 election and the assassination attempt following the attempt to imprison him are indicators of the declining US empire, he said. However, Sterling expressed hope that the failed assassination attempt may cause both sides to start thinking and talking more with each other. Phil Wilayto, a coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality, said the assassination attempt is an indication of the deep political divide in the United States that has been building for years. "The storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters has been the most dramatic example of this divide, but there have been many others. After the 2008 election of the country’s first Black president, Barack Obama, gun sales increased dramatically," he said. Wilayto also said that social tensions grew with the backlash to the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, themselves a reaction to a series of highly publicized police killings of unarmed Black people, and expressed concern that any result of the upcoming November presidential election could deteriorate the internal political situation in the United States. In case Trump wins, the situation can turn the way of Ukraine but if he loses, there may be a much greater right-wing backlash than in 2021, he said. The presidential election in the US will take place on November 5.

