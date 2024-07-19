https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/congress-members-landsman-lofgren-urge-president-biden-to-step-down-1119435583.html

Congress Members Landsman, Lofgren Urge President Biden to Step Down

Congress Members Landsman, Lofgren Urge President Biden to Step Down

Sputnik International

Congressman Greg Landsman announced on Friday that after extensive discussions, he believes US President Joe Biden is no longer the best Democratic candidate, urging him to step aside for a new leader.

2024-07-19T20:14+0000

2024-07-19T20:14+0000

2024-07-19T20:14+0000

americas

us

joe biden

donald trump

congress

democratic national convention

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119275775_0:21:3075:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_763b1cbded5082893f70b9c47614a767.jpg

"After weeks of consideration and hundreds of conversations with constituents, I have come to the conclusion that Joe Biden is no longer the best person to make that case," Landsman wrote on X. Landsman added that it is time for Biden to step aside and allow a new leader to be nominated to effectively challenge former President Donald Trump and advocate for America's future. After Biden's disastrous debate performance on June 28, some politicians and journalists have said that the current US president should be replaced and that Harris is the most suitable replacement.At the Democratic National Convention in August, theoretically, the party can nominate another candidate if Biden pulls out, but so far, the president has said he intends to go all the way.On September 10, a second debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled, and the presidential election in the United States will be held on November 5.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/biden-wants-voters-to-focus-on-his-record-but-its-worse-than-his-debate-performance-1119426576.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

congressman greg landsman, us representative zoe lofgren, biden dem party conflict, best democratic candidate, us 2024 democratic canddiate