Biden Wants Voters To Focus on His Record, But It’s Worse Than His Debate Performance

US President Joe Biden has tried to deflect from his disastrous debate performance by telling voters to focus on his record as President, but it is likewise abysmal.

It’s political theory 101. When your candidate is weak, focus on their record. When the candidate’s record is weak, focus on the candidate. But what do you do when both your candidate and his record are tarnished in the eyes of the public? Most likely, you lose.That is the conundrum that the Biden administration finds itself in now. As Biden has finally emerged from his long seclusion in an attempt to convince the public that his debate performance was just one “bad night,” he has had no choice but to try to change the focus of the campaign to his record over the last four years, but the only thing voters will find there is destruction and incompetence.Now, Biden is asking us to watch his policies, but they are even worse.Biden ran on a policy of being a stabilizing force in the world after four tumultuous years under Donald Trump. He promised that during his campaign the US would lead by the “power of example” rather than the “example of power,” but he has instead ruled unilaterally, promising and starting wars across the globe and turning much of the world against the United States.“It's ironic that Biden's selling point in 2020 and since is that he's this master foreign policy expert and that he knows what to do,” George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute told Sputnik. “He's the grown-up in the room. He's the one who can deal with the foreign policy crisis. He's the one who can reassure allies. But– in fact– America is involved in two extremely dangerous crises, either one of which could lead to a world war. Biden has no plan to bring either to any kind of a conclusion.”AfghanistanThe first major foreign policy challenge the Biden administration faced was admittedly set in motion by his predecessor Trump, who ordered the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by negotiating with the Taliban and setting a May 2021 deadline.The Biden administration insisted that date was too soon for the US to safely remove its assets and unilaterally extended the date to September 11, 2021, setting the symbolic date of 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington DC.Biden decided against renegotiating the deadline with the Taliban. It is unclear if those talks would have resulted in a positive result, but the administration arrogantly decided that it would be beneath them to try. The result was a hasty withdrawal as the Taliban blitzed across the country, leading to the death of 13 American soldiers.On August 30, nearly two weeks before the symbolically picked date by Biden, the last US plane left Afghanistan as the Taliban took control of Kabul. Images of desperate Afghans clinging to US cargo jets as they sped down the runway were broadcast across the globe, the first major black eye of the Biden administration.UkraineWhen Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, it was only after multiple attempts of dialog by Russia was rebuffed by the United States. Following his disastrous debate performance, Biden has attempted to repaint Ukraine as a success, despite the cost of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives, hundreds of billions of dollars and a situation on the battlefield that is quickly deteriorating.“I’ve got 50 other nations around the world supporting Ukraine, including Japan and South Korea,” Biden bragged during the debate. But a coalition of the willing is not in itself a win, as George W Bush proved in Iraq. Despite the sanctions on Russia and all the military might NATO could spare, Russia has emerged victorious on the battlefield with the only question remaining of when peace talks will start and how much of Ukraine will remain when they do.Russia and Ukraine were close to a deal in 2022 that would have restored Ukraine’s 2021 borders on the condition that it does not join NATO. Those talks were reportedly sabotaged by the US and UK when then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dispatched and told Ukraine to reject the deal.Today, Ukraine is looking at giving up significant parts of its former territory to end the conflict, yet Biden still insists that his Ukraine policy contrasts positively with Trump’s, even as that policy is to continue as if NATO is winning.GazaBiden’s policy on Israel and Gaza earned him the nickname “Genocide Joe” from young protesters, never a good sign for the party of the youth. Worse, much of the world saw the lie of the Western “rules-based international order” as the US continually blocked UN ceasefire calls using its veto vote.Putting aside the morality of funding what has been credibly described as a genocide by multiple world leaders and humanitarian organizations, Biden’s policy was also bad politics, as he tried to satisfy his base with symbolic gestures that were just enough to anger Zionists in America, but not nearly concrete enough to placate those protesting him on the streets and college campuses. Now, he is criticized for funding a genocide by the left and accused of abandoning Israel from the right.EconomyThe Biden administration will be quick to point towards traditional economic indicators, like GDP, unemployment, and the stock market as evidence that he has led a historic economic revival in the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic.But the American people aren’t buying it and that may be because more tangible economic factors have gotten significantly worse under Biden. Credit card debt and chronic homelessness are at all-time highs. Housing and food costs remain high. Biden can scream about unemployment numbers all he wants, but if Americans can barely afford to put food on the table, are surviving on credit cards and see more of their fellow citizens sleeping on the street, no amount of stock market success is going to convince them things are going well.Biden wants people to focus on his record, which he says is the most successful since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, but a glance at that record reveals almost the complete opposite, a laundry list of failures couched with massive domestic spending that promises to fix problems but never seems to.Perhaps the Biden administration should go back to focusing on the candidate, or better yet, pick a new one.

