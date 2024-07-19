https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/hungary-sees-no-battlefield-solution-to-ukraine-conflict-backs-negotiations---szijjarto-1119426891.html

Hungary Sees No ‘Battlefield Solution’ to Ukraine Conflict, Backs Negotiations - Szijjarto

Hungary Sees No ‘Battlefield Solution’ to Ukraine Conflict, Backs Negotiations - Szijjarto

Sputnik International

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN that his country sees no "battlefield solution" to Ukraine and called for negotiations to begin.

2024-07-19T02:51+0000

2024-07-19T02:51+0000

2024-07-19T02:51+0000

world

peter szijjarto

donald trump

hungary

ukraine

european union (eu)

the united nations (un)

sputnik

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5f51564726f68a86491cffdf91b933.jpg

"We see no battlefield solution. We only see a solution around the negotiating table, and in order to have a result around the negotiating table, everybody should sit there and hope that a ceasefire can be established soon, and taking advantage of this chance so peace talks would be carried out," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN. Peace talks could begin as soon as later this year if former US President Donald Trump retakes the White House in the 2024 presidential election in the United States, Szijjarto added.Szijjarto also said that the European Union (EU) needs to break from the United States and pursue peace in Ukraine and elsewhere. Hungary urges the European Union to develop its own strategy focused on restoring the legitimacy of diplomatic channels, Szijjarto said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/china-with-hungary-ready-to-contribute-to-political-settlement-in-ukraine---wang-yi-1119398326.html

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary peace deal in ukraine, peace negotiations in ukraine