https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/hungary-sees-no-battlefield-solution-to-ukraine-conflict-backs-negotiations---szijjarto-1119426891.html
Hungary Sees No ‘Battlefield Solution’ to Ukraine Conflict, Backs Negotiations - Szijjarto
Hungary Sees No ‘Battlefield Solution’ to Ukraine Conflict, Backs Negotiations - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN that his country sees no "battlefield solution" to Ukraine and called for negotiations to begin.
2024-07-19T02:51+0000
2024-07-19T02:51+0000
2024-07-19T02:51+0000
world
peter szijjarto
donald trump
hungary
ukraine
european union (eu)
the united nations (un)
sputnik
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5f51564726f68a86491cffdf91b933.jpg
"We see no battlefield solution. We only see a solution around the negotiating table, and in order to have a result around the negotiating table, everybody should sit there and hope that a ceasefire can be established soon, and taking advantage of this chance so peace talks would be carried out," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN. Peace talks could begin as soon as later this year if former US President Donald Trump retakes the White House in the 2024 presidential election in the United States, Szijjarto added.Szijjarto also said that the European Union (EU) needs to break from the United States and pursue peace in Ukraine and elsewhere. Hungary urges the European Union to develop its own strategy focused on restoring the legitimacy of diplomatic channels, Szijjarto said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/china-with-hungary-ready-to-contribute-to-political-settlement-in-ukraine---wang-yi-1119398326.html
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_863d795e3b15624a78025b7ab5682311.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungary peace deal in ukraine, peace negotiations in ukraine
hungary peace deal in ukraine, peace negotiations in ukraine
Hungary Sees No ‘Battlefield Solution’ to Ukraine Conflict, Backs Negotiations - Szijjarto
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungary sees no battlefield solution to the conflict in Ukraine and supports negotiations to resolve the conflict, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
"We see no battlefield solution. We only see a solution around the negotiating table, and in order to have a result around the negotiating table, everybody should sit there and hope that a ceasefire can be established soon, and taking advantage of this chance so peace talks would be carried out," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN.
Peace talks could begin as soon as later this year if former US President Donald Trump retakes the White House in the 2024 presidential election in the United States, Szijjarto added.
Szijjarto also said that the European Union (EU) needs to break from the United States and pursue peace in Ukraine and elsewhere.
"The United States - at least the current administration - represents a pro-war position. The European Union doesn’t represent anything but copying the United States, and that is the problem," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the UN.
Hungary urges the European Union to develop its own strategy focused on restoring the legitimacy of diplomatic channels, Szijjarto said.