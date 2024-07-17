https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/china-with-hungary-ready-to-contribute-to-political-settlement-in-ukraine---wang-yi-1119398326.html
"China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to gather more forces in support of peace, raise more rational voices, and contribute to the development of the situation [in Ukraine] toward a political settlement," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying. The ministry added that Szijjarto delivered views on the Ukraine crisis and Hungary's recent efforts on the issue to his Chinese counterpart.
03:09 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 17.07.2024)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to contribute to the development of the situation in Ukraine toward a political settlement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.
, raise more rational voices, and contribute to the development of the situation [in Ukraine] toward a political settlement," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying.
The ministry added that Szijjarto delivered views on the Ukraine crisis and Hungary's recent efforts on the issue to his Chinese counterpart.
"Szijjarto delivered views on the current environment, the Ukraine crisis in particular, and Hungary's recent efforts," the ministry said.