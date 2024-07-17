China With Hungary Ready to Contribute to Political Settlement in Ukraine - Wang Yi

International
China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to contribute to the development of the situation in Ukraine toward a political settlement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.
"China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to gather more forces in support of peace, raise more rational voices, and contribute to the development of the situation [in Ukraine] toward a political settlement," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying. The ministry added that Szijjarto delivered views on the Ukraine crisis and Hungary's recent efforts on the issue to his Chinese counterpart.
03:09 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 05:39 GMT 17.07.2024)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Hungarian Trade and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto before a meeting on July 12, 2019 in Budapest.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Hungarian Trade and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto before a meeting on July 12, 2019 in Budapest.
© AFP 2023 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to contribute to the development of the situation in Ukraine toward a political settlement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.
"China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to gather more forces in support of peace, raise more rational voices, and contribute to the development of the situation [in Ukraine] toward a political settlement," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying.
The ministry added that Szijjarto delivered views on the Ukraine crisis and Hungary's recent efforts on the issue to his Chinese counterpart.
"Szijjarto delivered views on the current environment, the Ukraine crisis in particular, and Hungary's recent efforts," the ministry said.
