China With Hungary Ready to Contribute to Political Settlement in Ukraine - Wang Yi

China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to contribute to the development of the situation in Ukraine toward a political settlement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said during a phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119398169_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a3d932b529817ce7ce4b94b79949039f.jpg

"China is ready to cooperate with Hungary to gather more forces in support of peace, raise more rational voices, and contribute to the development of the situation [in Ukraine] toward a political settlement," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying. The ministry added that Szijjarto delivered views on the Ukraine crisis and Hungary's recent efforts on the issue to his Chinese counterpart.

