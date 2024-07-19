https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/trump-says-bullet-came-quarter-of-inch-of-taking-his-life-painful-to-tell-what-happened-1119427513.html

Trump Says Bullet Came 'Quarter of Inch' of Taking His Life, Painful to Tell What Happened

Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump has shared that a bullet during the assassination attempt against him came one-quarter of an inch of taking his life, and this story is just too painful to tell.

"As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within the quarter of an inch of taking my life," Trump told the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Thursday night, adding that he will share what happened. "And you'll never hear it from me again a second time because it’s actually too painful to tell." Trump also expressed gratitude to the American people for their love and support following the assassination attempt. Trump said he is still alive by the grace of God, adding that the shooting was a providential moment. The Republican nominee also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed at the Trump rally shooting in Pennsylvania. Trump said that some $6 million has been raised to date to help his family. On Saturday, a 20-year-old man tried to assassinate Trump at a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, but the bullet from the gunman's AR assault rifle grazed Trump's right ear. US Secret Service agents killed the gunman moments after he was able to fire several rounds toward the stage, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others. The FBI continues to investigate the shooting, but the suspect's motive remains unknown, according to US law enforcement.

