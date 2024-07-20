https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/houthis-say-israeli-strike-on-yemens-port-will-not-remain-without-response-1119446084.html

Houthis Say Israeli Strike on Yemen's Port Will Not Remain Without Response

Houthis Say Israeli Strike on Yemen's Port Will Not Remain Without Response

Sputnik International

The Ansar Allah (aka Houthi) movement has promised a response to the Israeli attack on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.

2024-07-20T20:40+0000

2024-07-20T20:40+0000

2024-07-20T20:40+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

israel defense forces (idf)

houthis

yemen

israel

gaza strip

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg

"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to this blatant aggression," the Houthis said in a statement. The movement said that the Israeli attack had targeted a power station, the Hudaydah port and fuel tanks, adding that those were civilian targets. The Houthis also vowed to continue operations in support of the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/idf-claims-responsibility-for-airstrikes-on-yemens-hudaydah-1119445350.html

yemen

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi response to idf, escalation in middle east