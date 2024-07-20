https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/houthis-say-israeli-strike-on-yemens-port-will-not-remain-without-response-1119446084.html
Houthis Say Israeli Strike on Yemen's Port Will Not Remain Without Response
The Ansar Allah (aka Houthi) movement has promised a response to the Israeli attack on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to this blatant aggression," the Houthis said in a statement. The movement said that the Israeli attack had targeted a power station, the Hudaydah port and fuel tanks, adding that those were civilian targets. The Houthis also vowed to continue operations in support of the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran.
Houthis Say Israeli Strike on Yemen's Port Will Not Remain Without Response
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Ansar Allah (aka Houthi) movement on Saturday pledged that the recent Israeli strike on the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah would not go unanswered.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to this blatant aggression," the Houthis said in a statement.
The movement said that the Israeli attack had targeted a power station, the Hudaydah port and fuel tanks, adding that those were civilian targets.
The Houthis also vowed to continue operations in support of the Gaza Strip.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran.