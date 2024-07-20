https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/idf-says-about-45-missiles-drones-fired-from-lebanon-starting-fires-injuring-two-1119445948.html

IDF Says About 45 Missiles, Drones, Fired From Lebanon Starting Fires, Injuring Two

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Saturday that it detected at least 45 launches from Lebanon, with some debris starting fires in the area.

About 30 projectiles were fired toward the Golan Heights, 10 toward the western Galilee area and five toward the Upper Galilee area, the IDF said on Telegram. While the IDF originally stated that no injuries had been reported, later it said that two IDF soldiers were lightly and moderately wounded in a subsequent drone attack from Lebanon.Lebanese movement Hezbollah said it had for the first time targeted kibbutz Dafna in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel. The attack was made in response to an Israeli strike on the Borj El Mlouk locality in southern Lebanon. Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters fire on each others positions almost daily in areas along the border. The Israeli military said in June that it had approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon, while Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel could launch an all-out war against the neighbor. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group would invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensified.

