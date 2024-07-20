International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Downs Storm Shadow Missile
The Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Zapad Battlegroup destroyed a Storm Shadow cruise missile on the Kupyansk section of the front, the chief of the calculation told reporters.
The Tor-M2 air defense system of the Zapad Battlegroup destroyed a Storm Shadow cruise missile on the Kupyansk section, commander under the call sign ‘Pauk’ (lit. Spider) told reporters.Pauk explained that the Storm Shadow flies along the usual trajectory of a cruise missile being a good target for Tor-M2. According to him, the missile was hit by the very first shot.The Storm Shadow is a short-range, low-observable tactical cruise missile. It is a joint development of British Aerospace, a British defense and aerospace company, and Matra, a French aerospace and transportation company.
russian air defense, anti-aircraft missile system, storm shadow cruise missile, storm shadow was hit
09:41 GMT 20.07.2024 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 20.07.2024)
The Tor-M2 is a mobile, short-range air defense system developed by Russia, designed to protect against aircraft, cruise missiles, and precision-guided munitions.
The Tor-M2 air defense system of the Zapad Battlegroup destroyed a Storm Shadow cruise missile on the Kupyansk section, commander under the call sign ‘Pauk’ (lit. Spider) told reporters.

"Recently we shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Portuguese Tekever type, a reconnaissance drone of the Furia and Leleka types, a Storm Shadow cruise missile, and a HIMARS with extended range," he said.

Pauk explained that the Storm Shadow flies along the usual trajectory of a cruise missile being a good target for Tor-M2. According to him, the missile was hit by the very first shot.

"The technical characteristics of the [Tor-M2] allow it. It has a 98% hit rate. Basically, the machine does everything, but the crew is also important," the commander noted.

The Storm Shadow is a short-range, low-observable tactical cruise missile. It is a joint development of British Aerospace, a British defense and aerospace company, and Matra, a French aerospace and transportation company.
