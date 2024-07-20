https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/russian-air-defense-downs-storm-shadow-missile-1119440710.html

Russian Air Defense Downs Storm Shadow Missile

Sputnik International

The Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system of the Zapad Battlegroup destroyed a Storm Shadow cruise missile on the Kupyansk section of the front, the chief of the calculation told reporters.

The Tor-M2 air defense system of the Zapad Battlegroup destroyed a Storm Shadow cruise missile on the Kupyansk section, commander under the call sign ‘Pauk’ (lit. Spider) told reporters.Pauk explained that the Storm Shadow flies along the usual trajectory of a cruise missile being a good target for Tor-M2. According to him, the missile was hit by the very first shot.The Storm Shadow is a short-range, low-observable tactical cruise missile. It is a joint development of British Aerospace, a British defense and aerospace company, and Matra, a French aerospace and transportation company.

