Slovak Gov’t Says Ukrainian Sanctions Against Russia's Lukoil Harm EU Countries
Ukraine putting sanctions Russia's Lukoil company harms not Russia, but only European Union countries, the Slovak government said on Saturday.
"[Slovak Prime Minister] Robert Fico is convinced that the inclusion of Russia's Lukoil in the sanctions list is just another example of absurd sanctions, which harm not Russia, but primarily some countries of the European Union, which is unacceptable," the Slovak government said in a statement. Fico also had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal concerning the situation and said that Slovakia was not going to be a "hostage of Ukrainian-Russian relations," the statement read. Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft will be receiving 40% less oil for processing than required as a result of the Ukrainian decision, which could lead to the suspension of supplies of diesel that Slovnaft produces for Ukraine, the government added. The Slovak Economy Ministry earlier confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. Slovnaft is provided with supplies of Russian oil from another supplier, but the current situation is being discussed with the Ukrainian side, the ministry also said.
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Ukraine's putting Russian oil company Lukoil on the sanctions list harms not Russia, but first of all some countries of the European Union, which is unacceptable, the Slovak government said on Saturday.
"[Slovak Prime Minister] Robert Fico is convinced that the inclusion of Russia's Lukoil in the sanctions list is just another example of absurd sanctions, which harm not Russia, but primarily some countries of the European Union, which is unacceptable," the Slovak government said in a statement.
Fico also had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal concerning the situation and said that Slovakia was not going to be a "hostage of Ukrainian-Russian relations," the statement read.
Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft will be receiving 40% less oil for processing than required as a result of the Ukrainian decision, which could lead to the suspension of supplies of diesel that Slovnaft produces for Ukraine, the government added.
The Slovak Economy Ministry earlier confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from Lukoil due to Ukraine stopping its transit through its territory. Slovnaft is provided with supplies of Russian oil from another supplier, but the current situation is being discussed with the Ukrainian side, the ministry also said.