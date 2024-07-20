International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Three People Injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling - Governor
Three People Injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling - Governor
Three Russians were injured in the Belgorod region after Ukrainian forces shelled two civilian homes.
"The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Shebekino again. According to preliminary information, three people have been injured," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel. He noted that two of the victims were men and one was a woman. They have been transferred to a local hospital and are receiving treatment.Gladkov added that two residential homes caught fire after the shelling but they were quickly extinguished by firefighters.Hours later, he posted that the entire region is under a missile alert, and urged residents to stay in their basements until they get the "all clear" signal.Russia has described the Kiev regime's intentional targeting of civilians in Belgorod as acts of terrorism.
60
2024
Three People Injured in Russia's Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling - Governor

01:21 GMT 20.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian shelling injured three people in the Shebekino town of Russia’s Belgorod Region on Friday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Shebekino again. According to preliminary information, three people have been injured," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel. He noted that two of the victims were men and one was a woman. They have been transferred to a local hospital and are receiving treatment.
Gladkov added that two residential homes caught fire after the shelling but they were quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Hours later, he posted that the entire region is under a missile alert, and urged residents to stay in their basements until they get the "all clear" signal.
Russia has described the Kiev regime's intentional targeting of civilians in Belgorod as acts of terrorism.
