https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/three-people-injured-in-russias-belgorod-region-after-ukrainian-shelling---governor-1119439192.html

Three People Injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling - Governor

Three People Injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Shelling - Governor

Sputnik International

Three Russians were injured in the Belgorod region after Ukrainian forces shelled two civilian homes.

2024-07-20T01:21+0000

2024-07-20T01:21+0000

2024-07-20T01:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

alexander gladkov

belgorod region

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/14/1119438849_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_2433378817a7af9152018cd598afd5a8.jpg

"The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Shebekino again. According to preliminary information, three people have been injured," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel. He noted that two of the victims were men and one was a woman. They have been transferred to a local hospital and are receiving treatment.Gladkov added that two residential homes caught fire after the shelling but they were quickly extinguished by firefighters.Hours later, he posted that the entire region is under a missile alert, and urged residents to stay in their basements until they get the "all clear" signal.Russia has described the Kiev regime's intentional targeting of civilians in Belgorod as acts of terrorism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/pentagon-declines-to-comment-on-recent-ukrainian-strikes-on-belgorod-1118416429.html

belgorod region

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgorod shelling, ukrainians attacking civilians, strikes inside of russia