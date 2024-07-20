US Air Force Extends Space Tech Contract for Launch Services Through 2027 - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Space Exploration Technologies has been awarded a more than $661 million US Air Force contract extension to continue providing launch services between fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2027, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Space Exploration Technologies Corporation [of] Hawthorne, California has been awarded a $661,025,403 modification ... contract for National Security Space (NSS) Launch Phase for Launch Phase Two launch service procurements," the release stated on Friday.
Under the extended contract, the company will provide NSS launch services from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2024, for launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027, the Defense Department explained.
"The modification brings the total estimated face value of the contract to $4 billion. ... Work will be performed [at] Hawthorne, California; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California," the release continued.
Work on the contract extension is expected to take just under four years and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2028, the Defense Department said.
United Launch Services has won a more than $1.1 billion contract extension from the US Air Force to provide launch services for satellite missions between fiscal years 2022 and the end of 2027, the Department of Defense announced.
"United Launch Services [of] Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $1,100,298,036 modification ...contract for National Security Space (NSS) Launch Phase Two launch service procurements," the release stated on Friday.
The extension will fund NSS launch services from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2024 for launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027, the Defense Department explained.
"The modification brings the total estimated face value of the contract to $4.5 billion. ...Work will be performed at Centennial, Colorado; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California," the release said.
The contract extension will fund services over the next almost four years and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2028, the Defense Department said.