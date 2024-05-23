US Space Force Plans Simulated Military Scenarios in Space — Report
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonChief of Space Operations at US Space Force Gen. John Raymond, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, right, hold the United States Space Force flag as it is presented in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett stands far left.
The US Space Force has tasked six private companies with developing a concept for a facility to simulate "military scenarios" in space, Space News reports.
According to the report, the US Space Force has announced a list of six companies tasked with developing prototypes of a training ground to prepare military personnel for potential attacks on American satellites and spacecraft.
"This specialized environment will be crucial for training service personnel, known as guardians, to defend critical satellites and other spacecraft from electronic attacks," Space News quoted a statement from the Space Force.
"Satellites rely on electromagnetic signals for communication, navigation, and data transmission, making them vulnerable to jamming and cyberattacks," the US military arm noted.
Six companies — Lockheed Martin, Nou Systems, ExoAnalytic Solutions, TMC Design, HII Mission Technologies and Parsons Government Services — were awarded six-month contracts as early as late February 2024.
The facility is part of a broader US Space Force initiative called the Operational Testing and Training Infrastructure (OTTI).
The OTTI is aimed at creating multifunctional training facilities for troops, high-precision simulators, virtual and augmented reality tools and military facilities for equipment and tactics testing.